Nothing unites the LGBTQ+ community like the adult videos we watched during our formative years!

While clip-sharing hubs, the invention of OnlyFans, and recent adult-friendly changes to guidelines on Twitter X may have altered the landscape, the gays never forget their roots.

Even after all this time, there’s one studio whose name remains ubiquitous, recalling memories of dial-up internet, pixelated sofas, and dudes tossing footballs.

Of course, we’re talking about Sean Cody.

The gay adult site launched in 2001 as the brainchild of a software engineer-turned-photographer who, apparently, was actually named Sean Cody.

Specializing in young, athletic, and oft-smooth-chested men, the studio remains alive and well — and even launched an expansive merch collection.

As if we needed any more proof of Sean Cody’s omnipresence, a recent viral post from Gay Twitter X user @MichaelDrummey showed familiarity with the studio’s bro-lovemaking agenda (and presumably strong SEO) is still a common gay experience.

“I need to know, who were your GO TO Sean Cody models,” his post read, alongside headshots of the site’s most popular models.

(And by headshots, we mean face pics. Get your mind out of the gutter!)

In less than a day, the post received over 2.4 million views, 12,000 likes, and more than a thousand responses.

From namedropping titles to recounting IRL experiences with models, the gays were more than willing to talk shop about Sean Cody.

We’re not sure if this is the “digital town square” that Elon Musk envisioned. But we’re loving it!

That being said, not everyone was a fan.

As many users pointed out, the 22-year-old studio started out — and largely remains — focused on a very specific type of, erm, white man.

And we can’t imagine how confused (and intrigued) that viral tweet must have made the straight community feel.

Sorry, not sorry!

Nevertheless, @realsimonsz shared an anecdote that spoke perfectly to the conversation.

While closeted and living in Budapest, he recalled hetero coworkers “discussing some women with ‘woofs’ and ‘wows,'” whose “names rang no bells.”

Then, a gay coworker whispered “BelAmi” into his ear, and he turned “red, as I knew exactly what those words meant.”

“Sweetheart, those names are female actresses from adult movies for straights,” the coworker apparently told him. “Just pretend like you know them. I won’t tell anyone.”

LOL.

God bless our surefire gay calling cards — and every chance we get to walk down Sean Cody Memory Lane.

Check out more of Gay Twitter’s official selections and reactions below.

