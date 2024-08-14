Nothing unites the LGBTQ+ community like the adult videos we watched during our formative years!

While clip-sharing hubs, the invention of OnlyFans, and recent adult-friendly changes to guidelines on Twitter X may have altered the landscape, the gays never forget their roots.

Even after all this time, there’s one studio whose name remains ubiquitous, recalling memories of dial-up internet, pixelated sofas, and dudes tossing footballs.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Of course, we’re talking about Sean Cody.

Daniel & Blake at the beach 8th year in a row! ? https://t.co/JH7K0kEqvX pic.twitter.com/rt2XRjNh2M — Mikepole ?????? (@MichaelDrummey) August 12, 2024

The gay adult site launched in 2001 as the brainchild of a software engineer-turned-photographer who, apparently, was actually named Sean Cody.

Specializing in young, athletic, and oft-smooth-chested men, the studio remains alive and well — and even launched an expansive merch collection.

As if we needed any more proof of Sean Cody’s omnipresence, a recent viral post from Gay Twitter X user @MichaelDrummey showed familiarity with the studio’s bro-lovemaking agenda (and presumably strong SEO) is still a common gay experience.

“I need to know, who were your GO TO Sean Cody models,” his post read, alongside headshots of the site’s most popular models.

(And by headshots, we mean face pics. Get your mind out of the gutter!)

Since this was such a hit tweet, now i need to know, who were your GO TO Sean Cody Models? https://t.co/uWy98dbO0r pic.twitter.com/mWb5gJbcVl — Mikepole ?????? (@MichaelDrummey) August 14, 2024

In less than a day, the post received over 2.4 million views, 12,000 likes, and more than a thousand responses.

From namedropping titles to recounting IRL experiences with models, the gays were more than willing to talk shop about Sean Cody.

We’re not sure if this is the “digital town square” that Elon Musk envisioned. But we’re loving it!

Ok my top in no particular order:



Brandon

Stu

Abe

Brodie

Joey

Daniel

Curtis — Mikepole 🏳️‍🌈🥥🌴 (@MichaelDrummey) August 14, 2024

BRANDON FOREVER (he was so nice and asked me if I wanted a pic) pic.twitter.com/fwgZrCR64Y — RLC (@TRAPPLATINUM) August 14, 2024

This one if u know 😜 pic.twitter.com/3QWD4mcxmD — Not that Bitch (@Not_that_Bitchh) August 14, 2024

Stu was always my go-to. And I’ve actually met him irl and he’s a very nice guy — Grant Alexander (@GrantXanderX) August 14, 2024

Rusty & Abe fundamentally changed me forever — Stayinyour Lane (@barrettlane) August 14, 2024

Very much Brandon — David G (@six_deviations2) August 14, 2024

The way I know ALL of their names 😳 — eric (@eric_eastharlem) August 14, 2024

That being said, not everyone was a fan.

As many users pointed out, the 22-year-old studio started out — and largely remains — focused on a very specific type of, erm, white man.

I don’t now any of these men because I have COUTH



(Watched Bi-Latin Men) https://t.co/oUnIBcCjCP — Little Edie’s Headscarf (@lordandtyler2) August 14, 2024

And we can’t imagine how confused (and intrigued) that viral tweet must have made the straight community feel.

Sorry, not sorry!

Can anybody explain to me what this tweet means? I’m straight so I wouldn’t know … https://t.co/f6RcGuFjpm — Wut Ai Do (@mommyamigay) August 14, 2024

Nevertheless, @realsimonsz shared an anecdote that spoke perfectly to the conversation.

While closeted and living in Budapest, he recalled hetero coworkers “discussing some women with ‘woofs’ and ‘wows,'” whose “names rang no bells.”

Then, a gay coworker whispered “BelAmi” into his ear, and he turned “red, as I knew exactly what those words meant.”

“Sweetheart, those names are female actresses from adult movies for straights,” the coworker apparently told him. “Just pretend like you know them. I won’t tell anyone.”

LOL.

This reminded of the story I told many many times but it is still quite funny.



When I lived in Budapest, I was a closeted homo, still married to a woman. I had a gay coworker, who felt suspicious over me.



One day, during our usual Friday night bar team gathering, my colleagues… https://t.co/E15NlJPyAb — Simon PhD in Microplastic Fruits (@realsimonsz) August 14, 2024

God bless our surefire gay calling cards — and every chance we get to walk down Sean Cody Memory Lane.

Check out more of Gay Twitter’s official selections and reactions below.

I can’t watch Sean Cody or any of the sitting on couch and then fucking porn. I need background story. Something really nasty. https://t.co/5MY0Biq3KP — Wendy if she Slayed (@emilyinqatar) August 14, 2024

I need a verzuz with everyone pictured — SKINNY RICH B*TCH is brat (@gabethetwink) August 14, 2024

Where’s Landon? — The Bottom Menace (@TwunkPunkHexx) August 14, 2024

The way I have prayed to the old gods and the new for a wild weekend with Calvin. He was my KING — Life is a funny thang gurl (@ForgeCarter) August 14, 2024

Holy trinity pic.twitter.com/3dspDqhamj — stop project 2025 (@britneysfoyer) August 14, 2024

tanner not on here… — ethan🌴🥥 (@ethanfec1) August 14, 2024

Gave himbo DOWN pic.twitter.com/Xnhe73kAeA — BIG BRO (@cornfedcolt) August 14, 2024