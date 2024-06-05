“We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off” proved to be the biggest hit of Jermaine Stewart’s career.

A major 1986 smash in the US, Canada, UK, and elsewhere, Stewart, a talented singer and dancer, was unable to repeat its success.

Many people might still be unaware that, despite being known for a song linked to the moral panic of the early HIV epidemic, Stewart himself succumbed to AIDS-related illness. He died in 1997.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Early life and career

William Jermaine Stewart was born on September 7, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio. One of five siblings, he and his family moved in 1972 to Chicago, Illinois.

As a talented dancer and music-lover, Stewart befriended fellow Chicagoan Jody Watley and Jeffrey Daniel.

All three auditioned to become members of Shalamar, a band put together by Soul Train creator Don Cornelius and booking agent Dick Griffey.

Watley and Daniel were chosen, but Stewart was not. However, as a dancer, he went on to tour with the group and made regular appearances on Soul Train.

Shalamar enjoyed international success, and being in their orbit meant Stewart met numerous musicians. This included Mikey Craig of Culture Club.

Impressed by Stewart’s voice, Craig asked him to contribute backing vocals to a Culture Club song, “Miss Me Blind”. Craig also helped Stewart to put together a demo tape.

That demo, along with Stewart’s association with Culture Club and Shalamar, landed the honey-voiced singer a recording deal with Arista.

His career got off to a promising start with the release of his debut album in 1984, The Word Is Out. Its lead single, of the same name, reached number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, it was “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off”, from his second album, Frantic Romantic, in 1986, that propelled Stewart into the top five of the chart.

Cherry wine

Musically, the song is very ’80s sounding with its synthesized keyboards and Linn drums. Lyrically, Stewart is suggesting to a love interest that they resist jumping straight into bed. He wants to get to know each other first.

It starts with Stewart chastising someone for moving too fast.

“Not a word from your lips, you just took for granted that I want to skinny dip. / A quick hit, that’s your game, but I’m not a piece of meat, stimulate my brain, no.”

The chorus finds Stewart asking his paramour (he never specifies gender), to “show some class.”

“So come on baby, won’t you show some class? Why do you have to move so fast? / We don’t have to take our clothes off, to have a good time.”

In a similar vein to Janet Jackson’s “Let’s Wait A While” (released in January 1986), “We Don’t Have To…” was regarded as a reminder, amid the AIDS epidemic, that sex wasn’t the only way to have fun with someone.

In 1988, Stewart said in an interview that he was proud to put out a responsible message that made people think. It was a way of telling young people not to bow to peer pressure regarding what they should and shouldn’t be doing.

“I think it made a lot of peoples’ minds open up a little bit,” he told told Donnie Simpson. “We didn’t only want to just talk about clothes, we wanted to extend that. We wanted to use the song as a theme to be able to say you don’t have to do all the negative things that society forces on you. You don’t have to drink and drive. You don’t have to take drugs early. The girls don’t have to get pregnant early. So the clothes bit of it was to get people’s attention, which it did and I’m glad it was a positive message.”

David Fincher

The track came with a video from none other than David Fincher. The director is best known for his later movie work, including Se7en, Fight Club, The Social Network and Gone Girl. However, he cut his teeth in the 1980s on commercials and music videos. He also directed “Freedom 90” for George Michael and Madonna’s iconic “Express Yourself’ and “Vogue” promos.

Frantic Romantic went to 34 on the Billboard album chart. Stewart graced the Billboard Hot 100 again in 1988 with the single, “Say It Again”. However, its parent album underperformed. A fourth album also sold poorly and Stewart was dropped by Arista.

He recorded some tracks with legendary Chicago producer Jesse Saunders in the early 90s, of which only one, “Set Me Free”, was released as a single.

Death and final resting place

Stewart was not publicly out during the ’80s, but his sexuality was no secret to those around him. He died from AIDS-related liver cancer on March 17, 1997. He was 39 years old.

Monstah Black, of singing duo The Illustrious Blacks, told The Body in 2022, “We have a friend who was with Jermaine Stewart in his final months. He told us that Jermaine was very sweet but that there weren’t a lot of people around to support him due to the stigma that was still happening with AIDS.”

Stewart was buried in Homewood Memorial Gardens in Chicago. Sadly, his grave lacked a memorial stone for 17 years, until an anonymous fan donated the money for one in 2014.

(Screenshot)

Don't forget to share: