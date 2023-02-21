Surprise! Rep. Chris Pappas got married over the weekend, shares wedding pics alongside husband

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of North Hampshire married his partner, Vann Bentley, over the weekend.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2021. Yesterday, Pappas posted wedding photos on his Twitter.

“Vann and I are excited to share that we’re married!” he said. “We feel so fortunate to have found each other and to be building our life together, and we’re grateful for the love and support of family and friends.”

Vann and I are excited to share that we’re married! We feel so fortunate to have found each other and to be building our life together, and we’re grateful for the love and support of family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MILyu95FWZ — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) February 20, 2023

Many people welcomed Pappas’ announcement and wished him and Bentley a long and happy life together.

Congratulations! Two great people make a great couple. — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) February 20, 2023



A few couldn’t resist commenting on the fact the men look… well, kinda similar, especially in their matching suits.

nice to see that “boyfriend twins” have representation in Congresshttps://t.co/B60bVgqWrD https://t.co/oZpBkwNWIP — bryan metzger (@metzgov) February 21, 2023

Related: Congressman Chris Pappas announces engagement to bf, shares cute pic

Pappas, 42, is New Hampshire’s first openly gay member of Congress. Elected in 2018, he represents the state’s 4th district.

In December, as Co-Chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, Pappas praised Biden for signing the Respect For Marriage Act.

“The signing of this legislation is a landmark moment not just for the LGBTQ+ community, but for all Americans, because its enactment brings us one step closer to our country’s founding promise of guaranteeing liberty and justice for all.

“I am grateful to President Biden for signing this legislation into law today. Growing up I wondered as a member of the LGBTQ+ community whether I’d be able to have a full life and a family of my own. We’ve certainly come a long way on that front, and while work remains to be done to guarantee true equality for all, the signing of this legislation ensures we will not lose these hard-fought rights we all deserve.”

Below is Pappas’ engagement announcement from 2021.

We said yes! Vann and I are thrilled to share the news of our engagement and look forward to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness. pic.twitter.com/mzGomFZD7v — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) December 19, 2021

Congrats to the happy couple!