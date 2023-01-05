Rep-elect Robert Garcia explains why he’s taking oath over a Superman comic

In common with all the other new lawmakers elected to the US House of Representatives, California Democrat Robert Garcia, 44, is patiently waiting for Republicans to decide on the next Speaker of the House. Until they do so, he and the other new members cannot be sworn in.

Garcia, who is gay, was formerly the mayor of Long Beach in California. A progressive Democrat, he successfully ran to represent the state’s 42nd District.

Related: Newly-elected gay lawmaker’s message to Marjorie Taylor Greene goes viral

Earlier this week, he shared the personal items that he will take the oath over when the swearing-in takes place.

Besides the Constitution, many lawmakers opt to swear over the Bible. Garcia has a more unusual choice.

“Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution,” tweeted Garcia. “Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress. 🇺🇸😊”

Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress. 🇺🇸😊 pic.twitter.com/YGW43OLsIp — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 3, 2023

Why Superman?

Garcia’s mom brought him to the US from Peru when he was five years old. He became a US citizen at 21. He is married to husband Matthew Mendez Garcia. According to the LA Times, he is the first out, gay immigrant elected to Congress.

He told People more about his choice of the Superman comic.

“I came to America at the age of five as a Spanish-speaker,” Garcia said. “As a kid, I would pick up comics at old thrift shops and pharmacies and that’s how I learned to read and write in English.”

“Superman is the first comic I read as a kid,” Garcia said. “He was an immigrant from another planet who was raised to believe in truth and justice — and those are things I value. So, definitely, there’s a personal connection there.”

Superman made his debut in 1938 in Action Comics. The following year, he got his own comic book series. A rare Superman#1 from 1939 recently sold for $5.3million at auction. Fortunately, the Library of Congress also had a copy it was prepared to loan, so Garcia didn’t have to purchase one!

Related: Grindr congratulations go viral for city’s new LGBTQ Commissioner

Garcia mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene

Garcia made headlines when elected in November with a viral tweet he posted aimed at Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As a reminder this will be me when I walk by Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Capitol next week at orientation. pic.twitter.com/YJfyPwVhIe — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 11, 2022

Yesterday, Kevin McCarthy failed for a sixth time to become Speaker of the House after 20 rebel Republicans again voted against him. A further vote has been adjourned until today.