Rep. Lauren Boebert lampooned on Twitter for not knowing what a constitutional amendment is

Well, this is embarrassing. Like, super embarrassing.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, best known for refusing to comply with security in the U.S. Capitol and for lashing out at one of her gay colleagues when he questioned whether she was involved in the January 6 insurrection, has just demonstrated that she doesn’t actually know how the Constitution works, despite being an elected member of Congress.

The Second Amendment-obsessed Republican went on a tear this morning about how the founding document should never under any circumstances be revised, which, of course, Congress has done 27 times in the past, as laid out by the document itself.

“Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like,” she tweeted earlier today.

Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 19, 2021

Adding a layer of absurdity to the whole thing is the fact that Boebert, a born again Christian who never graduated from high school, recently signed on as co-sponsor to an amendment that would rewrite part of the Constitution she didn’t like by imposing term limits on lawmakers.

Folx on Twitter were quick to point this out to her…

So you’re against amending the Constitution? You’re absolutely clear on that? Heard it here first, @laurenboebert is against the second amendment. — Landes Land (@landes_land) February 19, 2021

Time to do some homework you should’ve done before you ran for office. — Mel Persists (@MelisCattish) February 19, 2021

The constitution literally includes our right to rewrite the parts we don’t like. It isn’t holy scripture. — Courtney’s Dad (@SteampunkKanye) February 19, 2021

How does @laurenboebert think the 2A ended up in our Constitution? I mean… pic.twitter.com/Px5Q7XFUzU — I Just Can’t Even … (@Gotherrific) February 19, 2021

Well, it’s called an amendment. Like in the 2nd one that protects your right to be a gun nut or the 1st one that protect everyone’s right to call you so. — Doggo (@AlGoodNameRGon) February 19, 2021

I guess comments like THIS are what you get when you send someone to Congress who didn’t even graduate from high school. — Sally Baker McCarty 🇺🇸 (@sallybmccarty) February 19, 2021

You should learn about amendments and how they happen. Real eye opener. — Allen Altcoin (@AllenAltcoin) February 19, 2021

Actually it does, @laurenboebert. An amendment to the Constitution gave you the right to vote. — Empress Theodora (@Theodora500AD) February 19, 2021

I mean other than the twenty seven times they did. — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) February 19, 2021

Protecting and defending the election doesn’t mean trying to overthrow the results you don’t like. pic.twitter.com/067nQLHM6f — Geal Faol (@GealFaol) February 19, 2021

Words and sentences create a full meaning. Context and timing are important. This type of stuff is usually taught in high school…. — Captain Observer (@gyimesi2) February 19, 2021

must have been some other Lauren Boebert sponsoring a constitutional amendment to limit congressional term limits — Jefferton Alive! (@petestaiano) February 19, 2021

Many of the founders believed in updating — and even rewriting — the Constitution at regular intervals. Jefferson wanted it revised every nineteen years. I’d like to think that, had they followed through with that, you’d simply be a Colorado saloon manager right now. — Dour, Sullen, Unsmiling John Olore (@john_olore) February 19, 2021

Actually, it does. That’s why there is a process for amending it. It’s written into the Constitution. You’re responsible for protecting and defending that process as well. Awesome. — Grandma Jones (@Frizzer) February 19, 2021

The gun-toting, god-fearing 34-year-old has not responded to the criticism, nor has she deleted the embarrassing tweet, but she did take a moment just a little while ago to mock gender identity.

Why didn’t you include products for the other 57 genders? Pretty sexist. https://t.co/hpnWWAuRhN — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 19, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.