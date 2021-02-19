embarrassing

Rep. Lauren Boebert lampooned on Twitter for not knowing what a constitutional amendment is

By

Well, this is embarrassing. Like, super embarrassing.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, best known for refusing to comply with security in the U.S. Capitol and for lashing out at one of her gay colleagues when he questioned whether she was involved in the January 6 insurrection, has just demonstrated that she doesn’t actually know how the Constitution works, despite being an elected member of Congress.

The Second Amendment-obsessed Republican went on a tear this morning about how the founding document should never under any circumstances be revised, which, of course, Congress has done 27 times in the past, as laid out by the document itself.

“Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like,” she tweeted earlier today.

Adding a layer of absurdity to the whole thing is the fact that Boebert, a born again Christian who never graduated from high school, recently signed on as co-sponsor to an amendment that would rewrite part of the Constitution she didn’t like by imposing term limits on lawmakers.

Folx on Twitter were quick to point this out to her…

The gun-toting, god-fearing 34-year-old has not responded to the criticism, nor has she deleted the embarrassing tweet, but she did take a moment just a little while ago to mock gender identity.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.