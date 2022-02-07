Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta marries fiancé Dr Matthew Jordan-Miller

Big congratulations to ​​Pennsylvania Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who married his partner, Dr. Matthew Jordan-Miller, on Saturday.

Kenyatta, 31, a progressive Democrat, is a representative for Philadelphia’s 181st district. He was first elected in 2018, becoming one of the youngest elected State Representatives in Pennsylvania.

Kenyatta and Jordan-Miller met in 2016 after following each other on Instagram and exchanging messages. They got engaged in summer 2020. A photo Kenyatta posted of him popping the question went viral in July that year when posted to Twitter.

I asked my best friend a question… #HeSaidYes 💍 pic.twitter.com/dyUr8tt9Rf — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) July 3, 2020

He followed this up on Saturday with photos from their wedding day.

“Forever sounds pretty good. #TheKenyattas #FinallyMarried”, he captioned the images, which included their gold wedding cake.

Instead of gifts, they asked for people to donate to the Trevor Project and The North Broad Renaissance.

His husband, who has now updated his name to Matthew Jordan-Miller Kenyatta, posted some of the same photos to his own Twitter.

Among the many to wish the men congratulations was Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Pete Buttigieg.

Congrats, you two! — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) February 7, 2022

Last year, Kenyatta announced that he was running to become Senator of Pennsylvania. He will face off against John Fetterman and John McGuigan in the primary. The Senator vacancy came up after Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, announced he won’t run again in 2022. If successful, Kenyatta would become the first gay, Black Senator in U.S History.