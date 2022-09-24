Rep. Mondaire Jones just did something to inspire fellow gay men

Mondaire Jones, the Democratic Representative for New York’s 17th Congressional District, has helped raise awareness around the monkeypox vaccine.

Jones, along with fellow Rep. Ritchie Torres (D), became the first out, gay, Black members of Congress when elected in 2021.

The current monkeypox outbreak disproportionately affects gay and bisexual men. Authorities in New York have also previously announced that more white men are getting vaccinated against the virus than those from Black and Hispanic communities.

Jones, 35, filmed himself having his second monkeypox shot.

“Monkeypox is hitting LGBTQ+ communities of color particularly hard,” he said in an accompanying caption.

“The most effective way to stop the spread is to get vaccinated and to talk about it — to overcome stigma and misinformation. I did my part and got vaccinated. You should, too.”

The video shows him driven to a vaccination center and having the shot through the window of his car.

Monkeypox is hitting LGBTQ+ communities of color particularly hard. The most effective way to stop the spread is to get vaccinated and to talk about it — to overcome stigma and misinformation. I did my part and got vaccinated. You should, too. pic.twitter.com/7dSBe9TDcG — Rep. Mondaire Jones (@RepMondaire) September 20, 2022

Jones, an attorney, lost his Democratic primary earlier this year to former impeachment counsel Dan Goldman in the 2022 Democratic primary, so will step down in the upcoming midterms.

New York has had over 3,700 monkeypox cases since late May. However, the outbreak is slowing down. The state is now averaging one new diagnosis a day. This is down from around 6 a day in mid-August.

STIs spiking across the US

Although the monkeypox figures are dropping in New York, the CDA this week released other figures of concern.

It says sexually-transmitted infections in the US continue to spike. Syphilis cases increased by 26% from 2020-2021, compared to a 7% increase in 2019-2020.

There were around 52,000 syphilis cases last year, a number not seen in the US since 1948. That was when antibiotics began to be widely used to treat the condition.

Rates of gonorrhea and chlamydia also both increased, by just over 4%. HIV diagnoses increased by 16%.

Men who have sex with men are disproportionately impacted by these infections.

Dr. Leandro Mena, the CDC’s director of STD prevention, says more must be done to tackle the rising numbers of STIs.

“We must work collectively to rebuild, innovate, and expand STI prevention in the US — to close existing gaps, create lasting change and realize this vision,” he said.

Monkeypox is not classified as a sexually-transmitted infection as it can also be spread by close contact. However, medical experts believe many of the recent cases in the US have come about through sexual encounters.

