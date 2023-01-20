Rep. Ritchie Torres destroys Ron DeSantis with one, brutal tweet

Gay, New York Rep. Ritchie Torres saw one of his tweets go viral yesterday. Torres’ target was Florida’s Ron DeSantis.
Torres claims DeSantis has followed up ‘Don’t Say Gay’ with a ‘Don’t Say Black’ schools policy.
The tweet comes after Florida rejected proposals for a new Advanced Placement (AP) African-American studies course.
The course has been devised by the College Board. The organization sets SAT tests and other programs. A pilot of the course is running in 60 schools nationwide. The College Board wrote to officials in Florida seeking approval to run the course in the state.
However, a letter sent by the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Articulation to the College Board on January 12 said “as presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”
Ouch.
According to Time, it’s the first new AP course since 2014. It spans 400 years of African American history.
On hearing the news, Torres tweeted, “SHOCKING: Ron DeSantis has BANNED the teaching of AP African American Studies in Florida. Florida has gone from Don’t Say Gay to Don’t Say Black.”
SHOCKING: Ron DeSantis has BANNED the teaching of AP African American Studies in Florida.
Florida has gone from Don’t Say Gay to Don’t Say Black.
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 19, 2023
Torres’ tweet has had over 80k likes and thousands of replies. Twitter today added a context warning, with a link to a CBS news story about Florida blocking the introduction of the course in the state.
Related: New, gay Congressman Ritchie Torres had best response to MAGA protestor’s taunts
The Stop WOKE Act’
‘Don’t Say Gay’ was the nickname for Florida’s ‘Parental Rights In Education’ bill. It banned teachers from talking to younger kids about LGBTQ+ issues. DeSantis praised the legislation and was quick to sign it when it passed last year.
Last April, Florida lawmakers also passed further legislation. Called the “Stop WOKE Act”, it bans the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Florida schools. More specifically, it bans teaching anything that may cause students to “feel guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress” due to their race, color, sex or national origin.
Presumably, the Florida Department of Education feels this new course falls foul of the “Stop WOKE Act”. However, its letter does not specify how the course breaks state law.
It did add, “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion.”
Commenting to CBS, a College Board spokesperson said, “Like all new AP courses, AP African American Studies is undergoing a rigorous, multi-year pilot phase, collecting feedback from teachers, students, scholars and policymakers. We look forward to bringing this rich and inspiring exploration of African-American history and culture to students across the country.”
Torres was one of the first out gay, Black lawmakers elected to Congress when he won his election in 2020. His tweet about DeSantis prompted rage from many right-wing figures.
This is an entire lie.
— Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) January 19, 2023
However, Torres is far from being the only Democrat to slam Florida’s rejection of the new AP course.
State Senator Shevrin Jones, who is also gay, noted in a tweet yesterday that there are AP courses currently offered on European History, Japanese Language & Culture, German Language and Culture and Spanish, among others… adding “It’s crazy how AP African-American studies made the chopping block in FL. 🤔”
– AP European History
– AP Art History
– AP Japanese Language & Culture
– AP German Language & Culture
– AP Italian Language & Culture
– AP Spanish Language & Culture
Are AP classes currently offered. It’s crazy how AP African-American studies made the chopping block in FL. 🤔
— Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) January 19, 2023
Related: Gay senator Shevrin Jones put his homophobic colleagues on blast and it was incredible
24 Comments
Covid Hermit
Once again confirming that Republicans only care about cis white Anglo-Saxon Protestant heteros.
Mister P
DeSantis knows that education is power.
He and the rest of the right wing nuts don’t want people getting too educated.
Especially the African American community.
50 50
I wish he destroyed him with one tweet. Unfortunately DeSantis probably doesn’t even know this tweet exists.
chakley
he’s in fact not destroyed, because you will keep him alive by continuing to write about him.
mujerado
Please cite one single serious problem that’s ever been solved by ignoring it. Writing about problems is the only way people can be made aware of a problem that doesn’t affect them directly. I’m sure Ron DeSantis or any other politician would love it if their opponents all ignored them.
mdrguy1
Queerty is such a joke. They cover Tweets like they are events that move mountains. So and so “shatters” someone, “destroy” someone, “silences” someone. No, for the most part, these Tweets are NOT news; they are personal rants that do NOTHING to change the fact that public policy in FL, as vile as it may be, is marching forward and destroying lives. And this fascist Trump-er De Santis is marching toward a White House run and could well win. So no, Queerty, no one was “destroyed” by the f-ing Tweet.
Fahd
DeSantis is a divider, not a uniter. Seems like the “play to the base to get out the vote” strategy. Might work for Florida, but I can’t see him stealing Tru*mp’s voters in the primaries or “god forbid” winning the presidency with this sh*t.
PaulieB
This country better hope to God we have a Republican leader soon or the US will crash and burn before 2024. Most of our youth in America today can’t tell you anything about our government, how many states we have, when the Civil War began and ended or who the 2nd or 3rd US president was. The last thing worrying me is the risk they are going to get too educated. What a joke.
PaulieB
couldn’t agree with you more Paulie B.
Mack
ROFLMFAO. Just another troll and a stupid one who supports what he said himself.
James
GET LOST TROLL.
PaulieB
African Americans would do well learning about the magnificent contributions they have made for the past 200 years rather than let the chip they carry on their shoulder be the only reason why they stand tall.
PaulieB
couldn’t agree with you more Paulie B.
JPB
Is it fun talking to yourself Paulie B?
Pier
Your KKK is showing
Kangol2
You’re sounding both racist and deranged, PaulieB!
Get the chip off your shoulder, PaulieB!
You don’t have to pat yourself on the back, PaulieB!
PrinceofPrussia
So, Ron DuhSantis, Governor of Floriduh, what in the course is historically INaccurate? Hmm? We’re waiting…
James
Ron De Satanis THE NEW ADOLPH HITLER.
Kangol2
Adolf, but point taken.
Brian
Florida was the first state to have African slaves (a fact that’s weirdly left out of “The 1619 Project.”) Spaniards brought African slaves here first, in the late 1500s. Of all states, Florida should definitely be teaching this.
Kangol2
Yes and Massachusetts was the first one among the British colonies to legalize slavery. Florida’s students probably won’t learn either under Governor DeFascist’s right-wing rule, though!
Pier
I know I was shooked and all that.
Ludde
It seems Floridan lawmakers remind more of those in the Duma in Moscow.
Kangol2
Where are all of the free speech warriors on the right when you need them? Why aren’t they calling out yet more DeFascist “cancel culture” with his banning and limiting of speech? On top of which, how is this legal, given that the Florida Constitution says this:
“SECTION 4.Freedom of speech and press.—Every person may speak, write and publish sentiments on all subjects but shall be responsible for the abuse of that right. No law shall be passed to restrain or abridge the liberty of speech or of the press. In all criminal prosecutions and civil actions for defamation the truth may be given in evidence. If the matter charged as defamatory is true and was published with good motives, the party shall be acquitted or exonerated.”
Just so it’s clear: “NO LAW SHALL BE PASSED TO RESTRAIN THE LIBERTY OF SPEECH OR OF THE PRESS.”
DeFascist’s new laws are directly contravening the Florida Constitution. Why is no one, particularly on the Constitution-loving “right,” broaching this basic fact?