Rep. Ritchie Torres destroys Ron DeSantis with one, brutal tweet

Gay, New York Rep. Ritchie Torres saw one of his tweets go viral yesterday. Torres’ target was Florida’s Ron DeSantis.

Torres claims DeSantis has followed up ‘Don’t Say Gay’ with a ‘Don’t Say Black’ schools policy.

The tweet comes after Florida rejected proposals for a new Advanced Placement (AP) African-American studies course.

The course has been devised by the College Board. The organization sets SAT tests and other programs. A pilot of the course is running in 60 schools nationwide. The College Board wrote to officials in Florida seeking approval to run the course in the state.

However, a letter sent by the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Articulation to the College Board on January 12 said “as presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

According to Time, it’s the first new AP course since 2014. It spans 400 years of African American history.

On hearing the news, Torres tweeted, “SHOCKING: Ron DeSantis has BANNED the teaching of AP African American Studies in Florida. Florida has gone from Don’t Say Gay to Don’t Say Black.”

Torres’ tweet has had over 80k likes and thousands of replies. Twitter today added a context warning, with a link to a CBS news story about Florida blocking the introduction of the course in the state.

The Stop WOKE Act’

‘Don’t Say Gay’ was the nickname for Florida’s ‘Parental Rights In Education’ bill. It banned teachers from talking to younger kids about LGBTQ+ issues. DeSantis praised the legislation and was quick to sign it when it passed last year.

Last April, Florida lawmakers also passed further legislation. Called the “Stop WOKE Act”, it bans the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Florida schools. More specifically, it bans teaching anything that may cause students to “feel guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress” due to their race, color, sex or national origin.

Presumably, the Florida Department of Education feels this new course falls foul of the “Stop WOKE Act”. However, its letter does not specify how the course breaks state law.

It did add, “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion.”

Commenting to CBS, a College Board spokesperson said, “Like all new AP courses, AP African American Studies is undergoing a rigorous, multi-year pilot phase, collecting feedback from teachers, students, scholars and policymakers. We look forward to bringing this rich and inspiring exploration of African-American history and culture to students across the country.”

Torres was one of the first out gay, Black lawmakers elected to Congress when he won his election in 2020. His tweet about DeSantis prompted rage from many right-wing figures.

However, Torres is far from being the only Democrat to slam Florida’s rejection of the new AP course.

State Senator Shevrin Jones, who is also gay, noted in a tweet yesterday that there are AP courses currently offered on European History, Japanese Language & Culture, German Language and Culture and Spanish, among others… adding “It’s crazy how AP African-American studies made the chopping block in FL. 🤔”

– AP Spanish Language & Culture Are AP classes currently offered. It’s crazy how AP African-American studies made the chopping block in FL. 🤔 — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) January 19, 2023

