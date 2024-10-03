Virginia GOP Senate nominee Hung Cao faced off against Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine last night on the debate stage, and he instantly became a laughing stock on the level of Christine “Witchcraft” O’Donnell and creepy Todd Akin.

A man without a Wikipedia page, Cao has no statewide presence and is trailing Kaine by double digits. If the political novice is going to have any chance for a competitive race, he needed to impress in the campaign’s only debate.

Instead, he went on a rant about cannibalistic alpha men and women.

A retired Navy captain, Cao railed against the military’s DEI policies, a favorite boogeyman of anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans. But then he took his homophobia in a really bizarre direction.

“When you’re using a drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that’s not the people we want,” he said. “What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are gonna rip out their own guts, eat them, and ask for seconds. Those are young men and women that are going to win wars.”

Umm… excuse us?! Alpha males?! Gut-eating?! It’s crazy to talk about those fantasies in a political debate. Hung should take that nasty role-play to where it belongs: Mark Robinson’s favorite message board!

Hung Cao makes a disgusting claim that the military doesn't "want" LGBTQ+-friendly people. #VASen



"That's not the people we want. Like, what, what we need is alpha males and alpha females who are gonna rip out their own guts, eat them…"pic.twitter.com/ScA717q0WA — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 2, 2024

Bro is still living in 1994. The military has been yassified for 13 years now…



🌈 https://t.co/i8W6pM3iR9 — Zac Harmon 🌈 (@Zprtr1) October 3, 2024

I knew I got this shirt for a reason… https://t.co/mIFzHkmGEW pic.twitter.com/M83Um6IYT5 — Adam (@adamjharmon) October 3, 2024

Wasn't this guy supposed to be a normie Republican? This is one of the weirdest sentences I've ever heard someone utter on a debate stage https://t.co/SFM2gccNXc — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) October 3, 2024

Cao appears to be referencing the Navy’s digital ambassadors campaign from last year, which featured a drag queen and nonbinary vet talking about their experiences in the U.S. Military.

Joshua Kelley, who performed in drag to boost the morale of their fellow sailors on the USS Ronald Reagan in Yokosuka, Japan, spoke about their appreciation when a commanding officer asked about their preferred pronouns.

“He asked me what my pronouns were, and I thought it was incredible to see that inclusion and change,” said Kelley. “To be seen. And I think it’s so important for that, because it shows the change physically. I’m experiencing it, and I hope everybody else does.”

Many people would view Kelley’s heartfelt reflections as good publicity for the Navy; but apparently, Cao is not one of them. Then again, we’re still not exactly sure what he was getting at.

Neither was Kaine.

“I didn’t really understand my opponent’s argument,” he replied. “He went all around the block and I’m not sure what his point was about DEI.”

Cao’s comments about flesh-eating alpha men and women weren’t his only remarks that rendered Kaine speechless. He also went on a long-winded soliloquy that ended in him talking about…

We don’t know.

“There’s two truths in the world, OK? Never walk in a Target store wearing a red shirt and never go against an Asian when it comes to math,” Cao stammered.

“What does that mean?,” Kaine wondered.

Same, girl. Same.

Hung Cao said many bizarre/false/extreme things tonight. For instance: "There's two truths in the world, OK? Never walk in a Target store wearing a red shirt and never go against an Asian when it comes to math?"

Sen. @timkaine: "What does that mean?" https://t.co/N4POtnC1tE pic.twitter.com/YakSuSfbyd — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) October 3, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Cao didn’t exhibit a solid grasp of housing policy, either. In response to a question about America’s housing shortage, he rambled about illegal immigrants receiving free room service in hotels and displayed he has no idea how taxation works.

“If my house goes up in Zillow, you know, it’s just go up in Zillow, but then I don’t have that money in my pocket. She wants to tax that,” he said.

According to Cao, Kamala wants to tax… Zillow estimates? That would be strange and confusing.

Good thing it’s a fantasy, just like cannibalistic alpha men and his Senate candidacy!

