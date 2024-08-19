You know you’ve lost the argument when you’re attacking someone over how they like their tacos. 🌮 🌮 🌮
A harmless and, dare we say, endearing clip of Tim Walz sharing his taco recipe with Kamala Harris made the rounds on social media over the weekend and, of course, conservatives have been absolutely losing it.
In the video, Walz tells Harris he eats “white guy tacos,” to which she savagely responds, “What does that mean? Like, mayonnaise and tuna?” Walz then explains it means basically just ground beef and shredded cheese, to which Harris asks, “Do you put any flavor in it?”
Walz goes on to say that, no, he doesn’t add any spices, explaining that “black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota,” which is a long-running inside joke within the North Star state about its famously un-adverturous eaters.
Of course, it didn’t take long for the MAGA crowd to latch onto Walz’s remarks and accuse him of “anti-white racism.”
Right-wing activist Matt Walsh was one of the first to voice his outrage, tweeting: “Crazy that a presidential candidate can just casually let out some blatant anti-white racism and nobody cares. Imagine if Donald Trump said that a ‘black guy taco’ was made with fried chicken and watermelon. Nuclear meltdown.”
Crazy that a presidential candidate can just casually let out some blatant anti-white racism and nobody cares. Imagine if Donald Trump said that a “black guy taco” was made with fried chicken and watermelon. Nuclear meltdown. https://t.co/wIhu7xQ06A— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 16, 2024
Ben Shapiro quickly followed suit with his own tweet calling Walz “racist” and praising Europeans for pioneering the spice trade hundreds of years ago.
“See, folks, it’s funny that white people hate spices! Not racist at all! Just funny!” he tweeted. “FACT CHECK: Europeans liked spices so much that they literally got involved in several hundred years of war in order to determine control of the spice trade.”
And Fox News columnist David Marcus accused Walz of being used as an instrument to troll white people, tweeting: “This isn’t cute. Walz is being used as a clown to mock white people. If Walz doesn’t like spicy food that’s fine, but it has nothing to do with being a white guy.”
Not long after that, someone dug up an old recipe for turkey hotdish (that’s Minnesotan for casserole, for anyone who might not know) that Walz shared in 2016, and saw that it included several spices, mainly paprika, chili powder, onion power, and garlic powder. They quickly latched onto this as evidence that the Minnesota governor was lying when he said “black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota.”
We’re not even waste our time pointing out all the holes in these guys’ arguments because, honestly, why bother? As we previously mentioned, they’ve already lost the argument. Instead, let’s take a look at how other people have been responding to #tacogate.
In other Walz news, the Minnesota governor will formally accept his party’s nomination for VP at the DNC in Chicago this week. He’s scheduled to give a speech Wednesday evening, with Harris giving her speech the following evening.
During a surprise visit to the Democratic National Committee’s Hispanic Caucus meeting this morning, Walz talked about the excitement behind Harris’ candidacy and encouraged people to keep working to get Democrats elected this fall.
“This is challenging work. This is hard. There’s a lot at stake,” he told attendees. “It can be challenging and hard, but you can do it with a sense of optimism and, what [Harris] is doing, with a sense of joy, with a sense of joy. To smile.”
“[Republicans] are on her because she laughs,” he continued. “My God, I’ll take someone who laughs any damn day of the week.”
We’d like to add that we’ll take a dad who likes “white guy tacos” over a 34-time convicted felon who prefers taco bowls from the Trump Tower Grill any day of the week.