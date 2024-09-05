The Republican barbs against Tim Walz keep getting more and more desperate. Fox News bloviator Jesse Watters says the Minnesota governor isn’t masculine because… he drinks his milkshake with a straw.

The TV anchor made his argument with teased up hair, sculpted eyebrows, and his face caked in makeup.

“Women love masculinity, and women do not love Tim Walz, so that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is,” Watters stammered.

“The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Again, that tells you everything.”

Such as… Tim Walz enjoys not splashing his milkshake all over his face? Tim Walz wants to taste his beverage? Tim Walz likes girly milkshake flavors? We’re not sure!

Watters, a dolled up sycophant, is a curious person to play arbiter of masculinity. He’s mused multiple times over the last year about Trump’s mugshot and possible “hard prison body.

Groveling is not very manly!

With high approval ratings, Walz is currently the most popular candidate on either ticket. That’s despite a litany of GOP smear campaigns, which started immediately after Kamala selected him as VP.

First, MAGA heads caterwauled about Walz signing a law that mandates public schools provide students with free menstrual products. They called him “Tampon Time,” claiming the bill forced school administers to place menstrual products in boys bathrooms.

But “#TamponTim” wasn’t the flex they thought it was. On the facts, the policy actually doesn’t require schools to place menstrual products in any specific restroom, as the New York Times reports. Once again, Republicans are needlessly obsessing over public restrooms, and what happens inside of them.

And policy wise, providing essential items for students is quite good! Walz, a former high school teacher himself, also signed legislation that requires schools to provide all students with two free meals per day.

When “#TamponTim” circled the drain, Republicans moved onto the governor’s relationship with his wife. Don Jr. and JD Vance spent a week chiding him for shaking hands with her on the campaign stage.

The ridiculous attack wasn’t very effective either, especially coming from a Trump. When it comes to critiquing marital interactions, members of the Trump family should probably stay silent…

Speaking of Gwen Walz, she was a star of the DNC, largely thanks to her very relatable reactions. She cried when Hillary was on stage, supported Dr. Jill Biden and emphatically agreed with President Obama when he joked about her husband’s flannel shirts.

Apparently determined to keep hitting at the governor’s personal life, Republicans have started circulating photos of his purported family members wearing shirts that read “Walz’s [sic] for Trump.” Aside from being grammatical incorrect–the plural name is “Walzes”–the shirts are misleading. One of Walz’s sisters told the Associated Press the people in the picture are distant relatives.

“The family in the picture are the descendants of Francis Walz, who was brother to Tim Walz’s grandfather,” she said.

“We weren’t close with them. We didn’t know them,” she added.

But the American people are starting to know Tim Walz, and they like the former high school football coach. His favorability rating is 48%.

Vance’s favorability rating, meanwhile, sits at 36% among likely voters. The Ohio senator’s “anytime, anywhere” media strategy doesn’t appear to paying off.

Maybe that’s because he can’t stop insulting women. Freshly unearthed video (yes, there’s more) shows him calling childless women “valueless.”

Degrading women who make their own choices… not very masc. Or likable!

