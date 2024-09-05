The Republican barbs against Tim Walz keep getting more and more desperate. Fox News bloviator Jesse Watters says the Minnesota governor isn’t masculine because… he drinks his milkshake with a straw.

The TV anchor made his argument with teased up hair, sculpted eyebrows, and his face caked in makeup.

“Women love masculinity, and women do not love Tim Walz, so that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is,” Watters stammered.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

“The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Again, that tells you everything.”

Such as… Tim Walz enjoys not splashing his milkshake all over his face? Tim Walz wants to taste his beverage? Tim Walz likes girly milkshake flavors? We’re not sure!

Watters: Women love masculinity, and women do not love Tim Walz, so that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is. The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Again, that tells you everything. pic.twitter.com/scb9oNanf9 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 4, 2024

Making those hand gestures with those sculpted brows and that $300 haircut is basically a strawberry milkshake with a neon crazy straw, buddy. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) September 4, 2024

Gentlemen, is it gay to use a straw? https://t.co/vtP2RXaDSb — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) September 5, 2024

everyone knows the most masculine thing you can do with a milkshake is throw the straw on the ground, drink from the glass, and then proceed to talk to your friends with a ring of milkshake around your mouth. https://t.co/r6TtVMzmpT — Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) September 5, 2024

Watters, a dolled up sycophant, is a curious person to play arbiter of masculinity. He’s mused multiple times over the last year about Trump’s mugshot and possible “hard prison body.”

Groveling is not very manly!

With high approval ratings, Walz is currently the most popular candidate on either ticket. That’s despite a litany of GOP smear campaigns, which started immediately after Kamala selected him as VP.

First, MAGA heads caterwauled about Walz signing a law that mandates public schools provide students with free menstrual products. They called him “Tampon Time,” claiming the bill forced school administers to place menstrual products in boys bathrooms.

But “#TamponTim” wasn’t the flex they thought it was. On the facts, the policy actually doesn’t require schools to place menstrual products in any specific restroom, as the New York Times reports. Once again, Republicans are needlessly obsessing over public restrooms, and what happens inside of them.

And policy wise, providing essential items for students is quite good! Walz, a former high school teacher himself, also signed legislation that requires schools to provide all students with two free meals per day.

When “#TamponTim” circled the drain, Republicans moved onto the governor’s relationship with his wife. Don Jr. and JD Vance spent a week chiding him for shaking hands with her on the campaign stage.

The ridiculous attack wasn’t very effective either, especially coming from a Trump. When it comes to critiquing marital interactions, members of the Trump family should probably stay silent…

Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/PHAKNEUF3H — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024

Speaking of Gwen Walz, she was a star of the DNC, largely thanks to her very relatable reactions. She cried when Hillary was on stage, supported Dr. Jill Biden and emphatically agreed with President Obama when he joked about her husband’s flannel shirts.

Gwen Walz’s reaction to Obama’s mention of Tim Walz’s flannel shirts is everything. pic.twitter.com/w3r01ix1G9 — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) August 21, 2024

Apparently determined to keep hitting at the governor’s personal life, Republicans have started circulating photos of his purported family members wearing shirts that read “Walz’s [sic] for Trump.” Aside from being grammatical incorrect–the plural name is “Walzes”–the shirts are misleading. One of Walz’s sisters told the Associated Press the people in the picture are distant relatives.

“The family in the picture are the descendants of Francis Walz, who was brother to Tim Walz’s grandfather,” she said.

“We weren’t close with them. We didn’t know them,” she added.

These are Walz's second cousins who barely know him https://t.co/4oIbnFeUi0 — Stephen Silver (@StephenSilver) September 5, 2024

But the American people are starting to know Tim Walz, and they like the former high school football coach. His favorability rating is 48%.

Vance’s favorability rating, meanwhile, sits at 36% among likely voters. The Ohio senator’s “anytime, anywhere” media strategy doesn’t appear to paying off.

Maybe that’s because he can’t stop insulting women. Freshly unearthed video (yes, there’s more) shows him calling childless women “valueless.”

Degrading women who make their own choices… not very masc. Or likable!

Related* Now there’s leaked audio of JD Vance trashing childless public school teachers & lesbian stepmoms Vance made the disparaging remarks in October 2021 at a leadership forum for the anti-LGBTQ+ hate group Center for Christian Virtue.