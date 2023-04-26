cry baby

Restaurant owner says Bud Light partnering with Dylan Mulvaney has been the “toughest weeks” of his life

Rainbow-colored Bud Light cans.

MAGA babies can’t stop crying over a beer commercial.

It’s been four weeks since Anheuser-Busch partnered with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney for two short Instagram ads, and grifters trying to capitalize on the outrage keep making fools of themselves. The latest example is a Florida restaurant owner, who went on Fox Business Tuesday and cried about the last month being the worst stretch of his life.

Seriously.

“It’s been a terrible week, actually a couple of weeks now, probably the most difficult two weeks we’ve ever experienced in our life in this industry,” bemoaned Joe Penovich, the owner of Grills Restaurant.

When asked why this was the most difficult week of his life, Penovich cried, “Anheuser-Busch, they held a social knife over all of our heads, and they dropped it very irresponsibly.”

“It threw us into turmoil. By standing on our biblical faith, it put us at odds with people who didn’t take that stance. And that brought us into hell on earth.”

What a drama queen!

The grand irony is, right-wingers who decry cancel culture are in the midst of a shameless monthlong campaign against Bud Light. Earlier this week, Anheuser-Busch placed the two execs in charge of the campaign on leave. The pressure has been unrelenting.

Political nepobaby Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for example, recently launched her own line of transphobic beer coozies. “Big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore,” says the ridiculous ad. “We will know the difference.”

As governor of the fourth-poorest state in the nation, one would think that Sanders would have other priorities besides selling beer coozies for $15 a pop on her website. But unfortunately for her constituents, that’s not the case.

And guess what? Sanders’ grift isn’t even original! A right-wing influencer launched his own “woke-free” beer two weeks ago.

TBH, it’s hard to determine which commercial is more embarrassing.

Not to be outdone, country music act Brent Gilbert smashed a Bud Light can on the ground at a recent concert…to the tune of Queen’s “Another Bites The Dust.”

Just like his dignity.

It’s only fitting that an outrage cycle that started with Kid Rock shooting Bud Light cases now includes a middle-aged restaurant owner crying on TV about Mulvaney’s Bud Light Instagram stories.

Transgender people who keep getting targeted with laws banning gender-affirming care must be weeping for the triggered founder of Grills Seafood Deck & Tiki bar.

