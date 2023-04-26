Restaurant owner says Bud Light partnering with Dylan Mulvaney has been the “toughest weeks” of his life

MAGA babies can’t stop crying over a beer commercial.

It’s been four weeks since Anheuser-Busch partnered with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney for two short Instagram ads, and grifters trying to capitalize on the outrage keep making fools of themselves. The latest example is a Florida restaurant owner, who went on Fox Business Tuesday and cried about the last month being the worst stretch of his life.

Seriously.

“It’s been a terrible week, actually a couple of weeks now, probably the most difficult two weeks we’ve ever experienced in our life in this industry,” bemoaned Joe Penovich, the owner of Grills Restaurant.

When asked why this was the most difficult week of his life, Penovich cried, “Anheuser-Busch, they held a social knife over all of our heads, and they dropped it very irresponsibly.”

“It threw us into turmoil. By standing on our biblical faith, it put us at odds with people who didn’t take that stance. And that brought us into hell on earth.”

What a drama queen!

Florida restaurant owner says on Fox Business that Bud Light partnering with a trans person has led to "the most difficult two weeks we've ever experienced in our life." pic.twitter.com/w50FvPqxus — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2023

The grand irony is, right-wingers who decry cancel culture are in the midst of a shameless monthlong campaign against Bud Light. Earlier this week, Anheuser-Busch placed the two execs in charge of the campaign on leave. The pressure has been unrelenting.

Political nepobaby Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for example, recently launched her own line of transphobic beer coozies. “Big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore,” says the ridiculous ad. “We will know the difference.”

Real women don’t have to fake it.



WATCH?? pic.twitter.com/fAOClq5c1S — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

As governor of the fourth-poorest state in the nation, one would think that Sanders would have other priorities besides selling beer coozies for $15 a pop on her website. But unfortunately for her constituents, that’s not the case.

And guess what? Sanders’ grift isn’t even original! A right-wing influencer launched his own “woke-free” beer two weeks ago.

TBH, it’s hard to determine which commercial is more embarrassing.

America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use.



There's a new beer in town! pic.twitter.com/JHm4BspZwB — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 12, 2023

Not to be outdone, country music act Brent Gilbert smashed a Bud Light can on the ground at a recent concert…to the tune of Queen’s “Another Bites The Dust.”

Just like his dignity.

It’s only fitting that an outrage cycle that started with Kid Rock shooting Bud Light cases now includes a middle-aged restaurant owner crying on TV about Mulvaney’s Bud Light Instagram stories.

Transgender people who keep getting targeted with laws banning gender-affirming care must be weeping for the triggered founder of Grills Seafood Deck & Tiki bar.

As expected, Twitter is having a field day with all this. Check out some of the best reactions below…

The people of Ukraine weep for this guy’s struggle. — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) April 25, 2023

I don’t know if he’s a snowflake, but the “most difficult two weeks we’ve ever experienced in our life” comment is incredibly snowflakey. — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) April 25, 2023

“Hell on Earth” over a beer can. 🥹 😂 — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) April 25, 2023

Can you imagine having such a privileged and easy time on this planet that a brand partnering with a human, neither of whom have any bearing on you personally, is the “most difficult two weeks of your life” https://t.co/Sjf5xfDJoV — Piper CJ ???? (@pipercjbooks) April 26, 2023

"omg our lives were ruined because a transgender person drank a beer!"



Seriously, how ridiculous does that sound? https://t.co/ZSEbKJGMcD — Khashoggi’s Ghost ??? (@UROCKlive1) April 25, 2023

“My bigotry has really created chaos around here,” man says in effort to blame others for his decisions. https://t.co/oZvcxxIEfD — Pollo Del Mar – Instagram.com/PolloDelMarFans (@TheGlamazonPDM) April 25, 2023

Something or someone is Prejudiced here and from the look of things it’s not the Beer 🤷‍♀️ — VashH (@VashH3) April 25, 2023

Aw, the fact that transgender people exist has led to the most difficult two weeks of a restaurateur’s life. Poor little man. — Sean Black Lives Matter. I stand with Ukraine. (@SeanFlan45) April 25, 2023

“Believe me, folks, believe me, the most difficult, believe me, in fact, if you wanna know the truth, people came up to me all the time, with tears in their eyes, and asked me how I could deal with the most difficult two weeks of our lives, like nobody has ever seen before…” pic.twitter.com/KSGOgGRdHr — Jay Barker 🇺🇲 🌊 🇺🇦 (@buf2srq2) April 25, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney does one Instagram ad and their whole world comes crashing down on them. The struggle is real. Coping is tough. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 25, 2023

Is there anything more pathetically weak than a conservative white man? https://t.co/I7XdS8OEYQ — Barbara Lee for Senate! (@LaOtraDarkOne) April 25, 2023