Retired rugby star Campbell Johnstone comes out as gay

Photo via Getty Images

New Zealand international rugby team the All Blacks are unmatched in their prowess at the sport, being considered by some to be the most successful team in any sport period. The team found itself facing a new historic milestone this week when one of its former members officially came out as gay.

Campbell Johnstone, a prop for the team back in 2005, made his closet door bustdown moment in an interview with TVNZ’s Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry this week. In the interview, he admits that his position on the team made him hesitate to come out for some time.

“Within myself, I was never really comfortable with the whole concept,” the 43-year-old explains. “My dream was to be an All Black.”

His vision of what an All Black is fell in line with the traditional masculine idea of a male athlete, being “manly and strong” and probably having a wife and kids. However, through accepting his sexuality and coming out to his close friends and family, the player came to redefine that image for himself.

Now in his mind, “the idea of an ideal rugby player is an honest, strong person,” no matter their sexuality.

Johnstone, like other out players throughout the sport, decided to come out to help others like him feel safe in being themselves and broaden the idea of what a masculine athlete of his stature could be.

“If I open up that door and kind of magically make that closet disappear, then we’re going to help a lot of people,” he says.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue, it can actually help other people.”

“Then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks and it could be one of the final pieces in the puzzle, sports-wise, that gives everyone closure.”

To hear the story of his coming out journey firsthand, check out his interview with Seven Sharp: