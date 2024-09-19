Robert F. Kennedy Jr (Photo: Shutterstock)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that if Donald Trump wins the election in November, he may get to choose the heads of several big federal health agencies. These could include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

RFK Jr. suspended his long-shot campaign for the Presidency in August. He then endorsed Donald Trump.

Kennedy made his latest comments Tuesday in an interview with Tucker Carlson. The former Fox host is touring the country and was holding an event in Wisconsin. Kennedy was interviewed alongside former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard.

“President Trump has asked me specifically to do two things. One, to help unravel the capture of the agencies by corrupt influence. In other words, to drain the swamp. And, you know, I had to say something about President Trump.”

“Make Americans healthy again”

Kennedy went on to praise Trump for questioning how best to deal with Covid in 2020.

“President Trump has many extraordinary gifts, and one of them is that he has very, very good instincts. And when he came out the first time, you remember, he was very against the lockdowns, publicly. He was for hydroxychloroquine. He was for alternative medicines … But he was surrounded by bureaucrats and knowledgeable experts who ultimately pushed back on those assumptions and got us into some policies that, I think, were really bad for our country. He’s not going to do that again.

“So I think that, and he’s asked me to do that, and he’s asked me to help him end the childhood disease, chronic disease epidemic, and make Americans healthy again.”

RFK Jr: “I’m going to be deeply involved in helping to choose the people who run FDA, NIH, and CDC.



I’ll bring in people to run those agencies like Calley Means, Casey Means.”



Tucker Carlson: “They have nightmares about that.”



RFK: “Yeah, they should.” pic.twitter.com/bcCUUFL6qM — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) September 17, 2024

When Carlson pushed for more details, Kennedy mentioned the agencies by name.

“That’s unclear because there’s no… You know, at this point, like I said, I’m on the transition committee and there is no… I don’t have a post for myself that’s picked out. I know that I’m going to be deeply involved in helping to choose the people who can run FDA and NIH and CDC in a way that restores public health.”

RFK Jr. on AIDS

RFK Jr has made a name for himself with his unorthodox views on health and wellbeing. He has spoken out on many occasions against the Covid vaccines. In July, a leaked recording of a phone call between Kennedy and Trump revealed them talking—without evidence—about the possible dangers of childhood vaccines.

A few years ago, Kennedy blamed AIDS on the “gay lifestyle” and said the people who first died of AIDS were “addicted to poppers.”

Unearthed: RFK Jr. pushed HIV/AIDS denialism, attributing AIDS not to HIV, but to a “gay lifestyle” and recreational drugs:



“There were people that were part of a gay lifestyle, they were burning the candle at both ends, …there were poppers on sale everywhere at the gay bars.” pic.twitter.com/BK2WXxjyg8 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 20, 2023

The Trump campaign has resisted confirming RFK’s statement to Carlson. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told The Hill any discussion about who might serve in a second administration is “premature”.

“President Trump announced a Trump Vance transition leadership group to initiate the process of preparing for what comes after the election. But formal discussions of who will serve in a second Trump Administration is premature. President Trump will choose the best people for his Cabinet to undo all the damage that Kamala Harris has done to our country,” she said.

RFK’s comments about having anything to do with health still alarmed many online.

This man is just crazy and might need psychiatric help — TC Ogbazi (@politicalTopDog) September 18, 2024

He wants people that don’t believe in science running healthcare. Got it. — ☘️ JohnJoe (@johnjoe) September 17, 2024

RFK Jr. is a complete and utter quack. Notice that all the Democrats and former Democrats who have endorsed Donald Trump are a bunch of grifters and weirdos? Him, Tulsi Gabbard, and Rod Blagojevich. These folks are just the worst of the worst. pic.twitter.com/HmxcQi1z5r — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 18, 2024

If RFK Jr. is going to help with the health related agencies, I bet trump will have Lauren Bobo Boebert and Marjorie Traitor Green help with the Department of Education. — Steve Erickson (@streebc) September 18, 2024

I don’t want that man anywhere close to our health organizations — The Wrants Show (@TheWrants) September 18, 2024

Taking a chainsaw to a whale

In other RFK-related news, he confirmed last weekend that he is currently under investigation for cutting the head of a whale and taking it home.

Back in 2012, RFK’s daughter, Kick, told Town & Country magazine about the incident. She said it happened when she was 6. A dead whale washed up on a beach. RFK used a chainsaw to cut off the head. He then tied it to the roof of his family minivan for the five-hour journey home.

“Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” Kick recalled. “We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.”

At a rally event in Arizona last weekend, after the story resurfaced following his endorsement of Trump, Kennedy confirmed he’d received a letter from the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS).

“They were investigating me for collecting a whale specimen 20 years ago,” Kennedy said. He went on to suggest it was because he supported Donald Trump.

“This is all about the weaponization of our government against political opponents of the party in power,” Kennedy claimed.