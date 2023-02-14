‘RHONJ’ husbands show off their bulging, oiled up muscles in homoerotic calendar shoot

Fans of the Real Housewives franchise are used to gagging over the glamorous trappings, shady interactions, and wine-induced tirades of the bold female inhabitants of each iteration’s metropolitan locale.

But the ladies of Andy Cohen’s Garden State division recently took time out from flipping tables and squabbling over who didn’t get an invite to the latest on-camera boozy brunch to willfully cede the spotlight for a brief moment to their more muscular and more scantily-clad other halves.

Related: Is a gay ‘Real Housewives’ series on the horizon? Andy Cohen drops a hint…

During the season 13 premiere of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores Catania got her fellow cast members to round up their husbands and/or gentleman caller pals for a shirtless calendar shoot for charity. Being thirsty can do good!

On Dolores’ orders, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, and new cast members Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, all obliged and sent their men in to strip down and oil up for the cameras.

As if the shoot couldn’t get anymore homoerotic, each of the fellas – Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Joe Gorga, Dr. Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Evan Goldschneider, Frank Catania, Nate Cabral, and John Fuda – were told to pick a “role” to inhabit for the calendar. It’s like the Village People, but with thicker accents.

While none chose leather daddy, construction worker, or (thankfully) a problematic Native American costume, these NJ macho men indulged their inner Chippendales cosplay by opting for grill master, motorcyclist, bartender, gardener, lumberjack, yoga enthusiast, jock, love doctor, Phantom of the Opera, and even the Easter bunny.

And to finish the year off on a happy ending note, five of the shirtless married bros donned gay apparel in the form of Santa hats while striking their best Zoolander “Blue Steel.” Happy holigays, indeed!

Although the calendar has since sold out, you can see the husbands in each of their monthly, virile glory (minus Mr. November) here…

Related: Andy Cohen asks Colton Underwood 9 questions to test his grasp of gay culture