Richard Simmons in 2013 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Richard Simmons’ died on July 13. His death shocked his fans and social media followers.

The fitness expert , since 2022, used X and Facebook to post inspirational messages or share memories from his life. Representatives for Simmons made one final posting on his behalf the other day.

They said, “Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting.”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday. So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it.”

“Here is the post Richard had planned for you for Sunday July 14, 2024”

The post had a photo of Simmons in a bright orange jacket with NASA written on its chest.

“Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard”

“Joy”

Many were touched by the image and the message.

“Dear Richard’s staff,” said one. “Thank you so much for continuing to share Richard’s joy with the world, the world was a better place with him in it.”

Another said, “Richard as well the late Leslie Jordan both gave me such happiness in this forum. I miss them and the joy they brought to me and so many others. Beautiful souls.”

Richards Simmons’ death

Simmons celebrated his 76th birthday on July 12 and posted just hours before his death to thank people for their birthday messages. He passed the following day.

Authorities are investigating his final hours but have given no indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances. It’s been reported he suffered a fall in his bathroom the night before his death.

Police told People that his housekeeper tried to persuade Simmons to seek medical help after the fall but he declined. He didn’t want to go to the emergency room on the evening of his birthday and said he might go on Saturday if he thought it necessary.

His housekeeper helped him to bed. She then found him on the floor of his bedroom at 10am the next morning.

His death certificate indicates the cause of death remains pending. The Medical Examiner’s Office can take up to three months to rule on a cause of death.

Simmons has now been laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Fame and after

Simmons opened one of the first aerobic studios in 1974 in Beverly Hills and named it “Slimmons.” His success as an instructor led to The Richard Simmons Show, which aired on TV from 1980 to 1984 and earned several Emmy Awards. This was followed by best-selling fitness videos, such as Sweatin’ to the Oldies in the late 1980s.

Simmons retreated from public life in 2014, leading to speculation about his welfare. His fitness studios closed down without warning in 2016. Then in 2022, he issued a statement to the New York Post saying he “is happy, healthy, and living the life he has chosen to live.”

Simmons did not publicly discuss his sexuality while he was alive. However, following his death, Jane Fonda recalled the last time she saw Simmons. She said she’d taken Simmons “and a boyfriend” out to lunch.

“I saw him last when I took him and a boyfriend of his to lunch at the Polo Lounge. The relationship was new and he was proud. I never saw or heard from him again and, like many thousands of others, I’ve mourned his absence from my life.”

Final interview

Just before he died, Simmons gave an interview to People in which he touched upon his reclusive lifestyle. He was asked if he understood the fondness many people had for him and how they wished they could see more of him.

“I know people miss me,” Simmons said. “And you know what? I miss them, too. But I’m able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails.”

He also said he was feeling good, despite his advancing years.

“I feel good! I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

Related* Shaun T, Jane Fonda, Ricki Lake & others pay touching tributes to Richard Simmons Tributes have poured in for the much-loved and hugely popular fitness instructor who died Saturday at his home in the Hollywood Hills