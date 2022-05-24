Ricky Gervais picks up where Dave Chappelle left off with his very own transphobic Netflix special

Well, here we go again.
Netflix decided to give Dave Chappelle a break this week by giving trans people a different aggressive funnyman to endure (though Chappelle is doing his best to keep focus). Ricky Gervais’ new stand-up special SuperNature wastes no time in getting to calling trans women “the new women” and more specifically “the ones with beards and c*cks.”
Following the wildfire notoriety of Chappelle’s transphobic special The Closer, it seems both Netflix and Gervais were desperate enough for engagement to go for the target that’s been proven to cause controversy.
Netflix allegedly ordered the SuperNature special for some $20,000,000, which seems like quite a bit for the streaming giant to shell out for Gervais’ repetitive jokes. This latest release comes in the face of a steadily declining user base for the streaming giant and a mass of layoffs that impacted a lot of the queer creatives who had worked for Netflix, and it’s hard to imagine too much queer goodwill is still left for the company.
Gervais ended his transphobic segment with a pretty cognitively dissonant statement: “In real life, I support trans rights. I support all human rights. Trans rights are human rights. Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel you are. But meet me halfway, ladies. Lose the c*ck.”
It’s hard to imagine that Gervais in any way believes any of those first few statements based on the last one.
Some people will undoubtedly rehash the argument that it’s all just jokes, anyone is free game, and that the right to ridicule minority groups is simply the practice of free speech. Arguments disproving these statements have been explained over and over for years, so rather than write up yet another essay, we’ll leave it to some real comedians to rebut. Here are James Acaster and George Carlin on comics who insist on punching down:
just gonna go ahead and repost this bit about edgy comedians from James Acaster
— Hannah (@hannahposts) May 21, 2022
Not hard to imagine what Carlin would say about Chappelle's fixation on attacking trans people
— ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 21, 2022
ChocolateThunder
I’ll admit it: I laughed at Ricky’s joke. LOL!
johncp56
we have to understand and laugh at ourselves,
Creamsicle
You do not know anyone’s politics based on a stand-up set. Stand-up is an act. Sure, comics use bits of their own real personality for the sake of the show, but it’s a controlled and crafted monolog.
Drawing conclusions about someone’s genuine political and social beliefs based on their stand-up is as accurate and reliable as a psychologist diagnosing an actor based on their behavior in the final cut of their films.
Terrycloth
Ricky needs controversy to get noticed. Must be the thing these days.
UlfRaynor
Is it?
I find it hilarious Charlie Grey quotes Carlin who hypocritically spouts this BS in the interview.
Here are some quotes by Carlin, in just one of his HBO comedy specials:
“I often feel sorry for homeless gay people, they have no closet to come out of.”
“If you knew a family and one of them was a homosexual who had been in an accident and was comatose, you could always comfort them by saying he, well, he was a fruit, but now he’s just a vegetable.”
He then follows up with f bombing and every other derogatory euphemism he can think of and rants about people being to sensitive and how they could all go F themselves.
I won’t even go into his routine on bisexuals.
cuteguy
I don’t see how it’s offensive? Ricky is right, if you want a lady, you want a taco and not a hot dog. As a gay man, would you want a man with a taco? Of course not. I’m all for trans rights but if you’re going fo switch genders, you should get the correct parts. I don’t think that it’s transphobic bc he wants a lady with no sausage.
bachy
Whenever I hear a comedian making a joke about gay or bi men, I find it utterly hilarious. I think it’s because I appreciate that humor is also a kind of equalizer: anyone can be the butt of a good joke, and I like being included in that. I think it’s better to be able to laugh at ourselves than to be exempted from the fun because my group is too sensitive or too wounded or too special to laugh along. It sometimes seems like the world is losing a sense of humor and that dour, grim and priggish attitudes are come to define the new reality.
UlfRaynor
That’s just it, Gervais hits every demographic, but the one the author of this hit piece chose, was the trans segment.
My question to Charlie Grey, who wrote this critique, Ricky spent almost twice as long on the Aides epidemic and you didn’t say a word about it being offensive for gay people on a site that purports to be a gay news blog, perhaps you would like to discuss that “little” oversight or is it that, like most transactivist, you don’t care about gay people?