Ricky Martin denies “disgusting” claims of sexual relationship with nephew

An attorney acting for Ricky Martin says the singer strenuously denies allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 21-year-old nephew.,
Earlier this month, Martin, 50, was slapped with a restraining order and allegations of domestic abuse in Puerto Rico. At the time, no details about who requested the restraining order were released.
Martin vowed to fight the claims, with a representative calling them, “completely false and fabricated.”
Related: Ricky Martin secures lead acting role opposite Kristen Wiig
At the end of last week, media outlet Marca said that the restraining order had been filed by one of Martin’s nephews. The younger man claims he had a seven-month-long sexual relationship with his uncle.
He said when he broke it off a couple of months ago, Martin reacted badly and harassed him over the decision, prompting the legal action.
Responding to the claims, Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer told Deadline on Friday, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”
“We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs,” Singer said. “But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”
This statement was echoed by Martin’s own younger half-brother, Eric Martin. In a Facebook Live posting on Friday, Eric also claimed the nephew—the son of another sibling—had “mental problems” and is now estranged from the family.
The case will go to court in Puerto Rico on July 21. If found guilty of incest, Martin faces a potential jail sentence of up to 50 years.
Besides this court case, Martin was also recently sued by a former manager. Rebecca Drucker served as Martin’s manager from 2014-2018 and again from May 2020 to April 2022. She says he owes her money, per the management agreement they reached together. She filed papers in June.
Related: Ricky Martin’s former manager sues for $3million, alleges she “saved” his career
She claims she “saved Ricky Martin’s career” and “protected” him from “the consequences of his reckless indiscretions.”
Despite his legal woes, Martin is trying to continue with life as normal. On Friday, he was spotted filming scenes for Apple+ TV’s new dramedy, Mrs. American Pie. His only social media postings over the weekend have been to promote his latest EP release, Play.
Martin has been married to Syrian-born Swedish painter, Jwan Yosef, since 2017. They are fathers to four children.
15 Comments
sfhairy
Reports I have read is that the Nephew is mental. I don’t believe the accusations at all.
cuteguy
His high powered attorney Marty Singer planted that story. Where there is smoke….
LumpyPillows
Let’s see if the facts support the claim and not cancel Ricky based on an accusation alone.
jayhalleaux
Rumors are that he is the son of a step-sibling. So no actual blood relation.
cuteguy
He’s done. That’s what happens when you are cheap and don’t pay the manager who saved your career.
LumpyPillows
More likely the acts of vindictive, greedy people.
still_onthemark
If Ricky Martin were MY uncle, I can imagine possibly fantasizing about hot Uncle Ricky once or twice. 🙂
If the nephew is “mental,” ai, La Vida Loca as they say.
Rambeaux
They are not related, so there is no incest.
Was Ricky abusive to him? That’s another story.
By the way, the first thing that the accused usually says about the accuser is “They’re crazy and have mental issues”.
Fahd
Just when I was starting to envy Ricky’s idyllic life with his beautiful husband and children in Puerto Rico, this story hits. ¡Que Vergüenza!
I’ve always been a big fan, so I believe/hope that there’s no truth to this story. Since the case is headed for court in a few days, we’ll maybe know more then if the parties do appear before a judge.
Donston
The story doesn’t quite add up. He’s not accusing Ricky of molesting him when he was underage. And he says he’s only coming forward because he was being harassed. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s looking for money. And there’s rumors of this story being planted. So, there’s enough fishy details here. But you also don’t wanna completely dismiss those type of allegations when they first appear. If there’s nothing there it’ll likely go away quickly.
Reasonable
Since the nephew is 21 shouldn’t he also be charged with “incest”
Kangol2
It sounds fishy. If they’re not related by blood AND the other guy was of age (he apparently was) AND their relationship was consensual, then this is being blown completely out of proportion to destroy Ricky Martin and, I imagine, get $$$. If Ricky couldn’t leave him alone, a restraining order is in order, but the claims of “incest” etc. sound like they’re really over the top. I feel for Ricky’s husband Jwan Yosef and the kids too. Even if Ricky and Jwan had an open relationship I’m sure neither expected things to turn into a mess like this.
Prax07
Not a Ricky fan, but said from the first day that this was probably a money grab gone too far. No way I believe he’d do anything like this.
lykeitiz
I’m seeing a lot of comments here that they are not blood related, but the article I read identified the nephew as being the son of Ricky’s half sister, from the same father but different mothers. That would make Ricky and the nephew blood related, which is where the incest accusations come from.
LAGuy
So we’re supposed to believe Ricky Martin had a 7 month “relationship” with this step-nephew in Puerto Rico when Ricky is married with 4 kids in USA? No mention about Josef his husband?