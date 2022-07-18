Ricky Martin denies “disgusting” claims of sexual relationship with nephew

An attorney acting for Ricky Martin says the singer strenuously denies allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 21-year-old nephew.,

Earlier this month, Martin, 50, was slapped with a restraining order and allegations of domestic abuse in Puerto Rico. At the time, no details about who requested the restraining order were released.

Martin vowed to fight the claims, with a representative calling them, “completely false and fabricated.”

At the end of last week, media outlet Marca said that the restraining order had been filed by one of Martin’s nephews. The younger man claims he had a seven-month-long sexual relationship with his uncle.

He said when he broke it off a couple of months ago, Martin reacted badly and harassed him over the decision, prompting the legal action.

Responding to the claims, Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer told Deadline on Friday, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

“We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs,” Singer said. “But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

This statement was echoed by Martin’s own younger half-brother, Eric Martin. In a Facebook Live posting on Friday, Eric also claimed the nephew—the son of another sibling—had “mental problems” and is now estranged from the family.

The case will go to court in Puerto Rico on July 21. If found guilty of incest, Martin faces a potential jail sentence of up to 50 years.

Besides this court case, Martin was also recently sued by a former manager. Rebecca Drucker served as Martin’s manager from 2014-2018 and again from May 2020 to April 2022. She says he owes her money, per the management agreement they reached together. She filed papers in June.

She claims she “saved Ricky Martin’s career” and “protected” him from “the consequences of his reckless indiscretions.”

Despite his legal woes, Martin is trying to continue with life as normal. On Friday, he was spotted filming scenes for Apple+ TV’s new dramedy, Mrs. American Pie. His only social media postings over the weekend have been to promote his latest EP release, Play.

Martin has been married to Syrian-born Swedish painter, Jwan Yosef, since 2017. They are fathers to four children.