Ricky Martin is raising the heat just in time for Pride Month.

The 52-year-old pop superstar is being loud, proud and smoking hot for the cover of Elle Mexico’s Pride issue.

The shoot got so steamy that the “She Bangs” singer was literally dripping wet by the end of it.

However, it’s the images inside the editorial that really show off Martin’s sartorial style and enviable physique.

Lensed by fashion photograhper Callum Walker Hutchinson, the Puerto Rican heartthrob poses in a series of sickening looks from Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Dior, Gucci and Ferragamo.

But it was a Prada ensemble that allowed Martin to put his bronzed hairy legs on full display that was the clear scene-stealer.

As they say, thicc thighs save lives.

In the accompanying interview, Martin got candid about relating to playing a closeted gay man in the ’60s in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.

“There are many people who go through this life with a lot of pain and it is because they cannot accept their sexual orientation and there are people who die unhappy. I remember the fear I had when imagining what a totally open and transparent self would be like in front of the cameras. It scared me,” he told the outlet.

“And I, within what we can consider freedom, was someone with a lot of privilege, because I was well off financially, I had already achieved all the things I had achieved. If things were going bad for me, then they were going bad and I can go home. Imagine the ones that don’t have these privileges. The one who lives in a very conservative family or the one who lives in a very small and conservative town.”

Palm Royale was Martin’s return to acting after his Emmy-nominated turn playing Gianni Versace’s lover in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace in 2018.

It was his second time working with Ryan Murphy, an experience, thought not always easy, he credits for making him a better actor.

“Working with Ryan Murphy is wonderful. He is a perfectionist, very stubborn and intense in his vision, but he also lets you fly as an artist,” Martin said. “He says: ‘You are at point A and you have to get to point B, I can give you an idea of ​​how I want you to get there, but I also want you to do your thing.’ That gives you a lot of security as an artist.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the father of four addressed the queer icons he looked up to – Elton John, David Bowie and George Michael – by noting the hardships they must have gone through while being trailblazers for the community.

“There are wonderful people who came before me, but they also went through a lot of fear and a lot of ridicule. I was afraid back then of receiving that mockery,” he noted, before disclosing finding true happiness within himself.

“I am happier than before. Because I don’t care what others say, I focus on the love I have for myself.”

Those in the Southern California area can check out Martin as he headlines Los Angeles Pride on Saturday. The rest us can stream all episodes of Palm Royale on Apple TV+.

