Ricky Martin opens up about the dark side to his meteoric rise to fame

Hunky crooner Ricky Martin has opened up about the toll living in the closet took on him, and how coming out led him down the path to true happiness.
In a recent appearance on Proud Radio on Apple Music, Martin opened up about his meteoric 1999 rise to fame, and how trying to stay in the closet had a dire effect on his health.
“My music was being heard all over the world, regardless of the language,” Martin recalls. “I could high five God, but I wasn’t living to the fullest. I was sad. I was depressed. I would walk on stage to perform because that was the only way I could balance my emotion is to snap out of this heavy sadness that I was moving in.”
That sadness would eventually force Martin to walk away from stardom. “There came a moment that I said, ‘We need to stop. We need to stop the tour,’” he recalled. “I remember I was in Australia and from Australia, we were going to go to South America. And I said, ‘I can’t. I can’t do this. I need to go home. I need silence. I need to cry. I need to be angry. I need to forgive myself for allowing myself to reach this level, to get to where I’m at.’ And I took some time and I took a sabbatical.”
Related: Ricky Martin opens up about the very real dangers of being a gay Latino man in America
More than 10 years later, Martin would finally go public with his sexuality in his autobiography. “I got to the place I was fighting as I was writing my book between saying, ‘Am I gay? Am I bisexual? Am I gay? Am I bisexual?,’” he remembered. “And either is okay, just go within and do not lie to yourself. And then I said, ‘Rick, you are a very fortunate homosexual man. You are gay.’ And I wrote it and I pressed send, and then I cried like crazy. And I’ve been super happy ever since.”
Subsequent to his coming out, Martin returned to stardom with the album Música + Alma + Sexo, a Broadway role in a revival of Evita and a judgeship on The Voice Australia. He also married his boyfriend Jwan Yosef in 2018. The pair have four children together.
One Comment
rand503
Just about every gay man knew you were gay the moment you popped out on tv or the stage. heck, I was in P-town when She Bangs was popular, and. every place was playing it and everyone had a Ricky Martin photo somewhere. You weren’t fooling anyone.
I realize it’s difficult to come out when you are closeted, but when you become and international pop star, you should realize that your entire life is going to be scrutinized. Perhaps your manager or handlers should have encouraged you to come out? So much unnecessary heartache and unhappiness in an attempt to live someone else’s life.
In any case, it’s great that you finally came out and found happiness. And it’s great that you encourage everyone to embrace themselves. It’s what is needed everywhere.