Ricky Martin post shirtless pic of hubby Jwan Yosef with sweet message

Ricky Martin has had a tough few months but one person he can seemingly rely upon is his husband, artist Jwan Yosef.

Earlier today, Martin posted a photo of the couple together. Yosef is topless, and they appear to be in a kitchen.

Accompanying the post was a caption saying, “Siempre contigo y siempre riéndonos ya omri ♥️”, which translates as “Always with you and always laughing, my life” (the first part is Spanish but ‘ya omri’ is more likely an Arabic expression – Yosef was born in Syria).

Recent troubles for Ricky Martin

In June, a former manager filed a lawsuit against Martin claiming $3million in unpaid commission. Martin has not responded to the claims and the case is awaiting resolution.

This was followed in July by an application for a restraining order against Martin in Puerto Rico. It was widely reported the order was sought by a half-nephew of the singer, who claimed he’d had a sexual relationship with Martin.

Martin strenuously denied the claims, calling them “completely false and fabricated.” At a court hearing in late July, a judge dropped the restraining order.

Martin’s lawyers said his accuser had decided not to pursue the action.

“The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Martin’s husband Yosef was among those to welcome the court’s decision, posting a photo of the couple together with the caption, “Truth prevails.”

Martin has been married to Yosef, since 2017. They are fathers to four children. Besides releasing new music in the last couple of months, Martin has recently been busy filming a leading role in the forthcoming Apple+ TV dramedy, Mrs. American Pie.