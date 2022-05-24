Ricky Martin secures lead acting role opposite Kristen Wiig

Good news for Ricky Martin and his acting career: The singer has landed a key role in a new comedy-drama coming to Apple+.

Deadline exclusively reveals he’s been cast in Mrs. American Pie, opposite Kristen Wiig (SNL, Bridesmaids, Wonder Woman 1984). Other confirmed cast members are Alison Janney, Leslie Bibb and Laura Dern (who’s also one of the executive producers).

The ten-part period comedy piece is based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel.

Wiig plays the lead character, Maxine Simmons, a woman attempting to secure herself a place among Palm Beach high society.

However, after her husband walks out on her during Thanksgiving in 1969, she turns to Robert (Ricky Martin) to help her out. According to the Daily Mail, she asks the “confirmed bachelor” if he will create a fake family with her for her to enter the Mrs. American Pie beauty contest.

This is Ricky Martin’s first acting role since he played Gianni Versace’s partner, Antonio D’Amico, in The Assassination of Gianni Versace for the American Crime Story anthology in 2018. Before this, he appeared in Evita on Broadway.

Last summer, in an interview about his career, Martin, 50, lamented not getting many more acting offers after his Emmy-nominated role in the Versace drama. He wondered if being an out gay man impacted his opportunities as an actor.

He told People, “I love acting. I’m waiting for those scripts, for those great scripts. I can play gay, I can play straight, I can play a serial killer. I can play Latin, but I can also play European.

“I am ready. Just give it to me, man. Give it to me.

“I don’t know if I’m not getting parts because I’m gay. But if that’s the case, it’s really sad. I’m going to keep working until life is different.”

Martin came out as gay in 2010. He married his husband Jwan Yosef in 2017, and they are dads to four kids.

There’s no word yet on when Mrs. American Pie will premiere.