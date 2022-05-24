Ricky Martin secures lead acting role opposite Kristen Wiig

Good news for Ricky Martin and his acting career: The singer has landed a key role in a new comedy-drama coming to Apple+.
Deadline exclusively reveals he’s been cast in Mrs. American Pie, opposite Kristen Wiig (SNL, Bridesmaids, Wonder Woman 1984). Other confirmed cast members are Alison Janney, Leslie Bibb and Laura Dern (who’s also one of the executive producers).
The ten-part period comedy piece is based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel.
Wiig plays the lead character, Maxine Simmons, a woman attempting to secure herself a place among Palm Beach high society.
However, after her husband walks out on her during Thanksgiving in 1969, she turns to Robert (Ricky Martin) to help her out. According to the Daily Mail, she asks the “confirmed bachelor” if he will create a fake family with her for her to enter the Mrs. American Pie beauty contest.
This is Ricky Martin’s first acting role since he played Gianni Versace’s partner, Antonio D’Amico, in The Assassination of Gianni Versace for the American Crime Story anthology in 2018. Before this, he appeared in Evita on Broadway.
Last summer, in an interview about his career, Martin, 50, lamented not getting many more acting offers after his Emmy-nominated role in the Versace drama. He wondered if being an out gay man impacted his opportunities as an actor.
He told People, “I love acting. I’m waiting for those scripts, for those great scripts. I can play gay, I can play straight, I can play a serial killer. I can play Latin, but I can also play European.
“I am ready. Just give it to me, man. Give it to me.
“I don’t know if I’m not getting parts because I’m gay. But if that’s the case, it’s really sad. I’m going to keep working until life is different.”
Martin came out as gay in 2010. He married his husband Jwan Yosef in 2017, and they are dads to four kids.
There’s no word yet on when Mrs. American Pie will premiere.
jaleoman
Love Ricky Martin! Has been a fan of him since his beautiful album ” A Medio Vivir” 1995. What a phenomenal artist and person. He is the most influential Latin artist in history and the King of Latin Pop. He opened the doors in the U.S for Latin music and for artists like : Shakira, Enrique Iglesias and Marc Anthony.
jaleoman
He is also a gay icon and such a positive role model for the LGBTQ community.
cuteguy
I’m not too excited about it. Love Kristen Wiig but Ricky Martin sounds too much like a complainer. And idk why some ppl call him a lgbtq+ “hero”. This guy waited way after his peak singing career to reveal what everybody already knew/suspected. And he only did it to re-vitalize his dying career. He just whines too much and is too spoiled and entitled. Actors don’t “wait” for a role that is “good enough”. They hit the pavement or if you’re rich and known like Ricky, you produce. Rupert Everett was more a lgbtq hero bc he was gay in a time when it wasn’t cool to be. When Ricky’s music career slowed down, why didn’t he complain about not getting the right music? He didn’t blame his dwindling music career on being gay. There are many other more gifted lgbtq+ actors that’s are struggling and deserved this role more than Ricky.