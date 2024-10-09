Ricky Martin has always been smooth, but now he’s really smooth!

Over the last few months, the Puerto Rican pop superstar has indulged his hirsute side by adorning his gorgeous facial features in devilish scruff.

Someone alert the NY Times, because we officially have a bearded daddy on our hands!

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

But over the weekend, Martin took drastic measures and altered his appearance.

Much to the chagrin of the bear and otter community, the “She Bangs” singer removed all signs of hair from his face. Well, save for his eyelashes and eyebrows.

In an Instagram Story, Martin posted a snap lying in bed with his glowing smooth visage. He included the hashtag “#shaved.”

credit: Instagram (@ricky_martin)

Martin’s acting era

While this wouldn’t normally be exactly newsworthy, the reasoning behind his hair removal is sure to please fans of Martin’s acting.

Earlier this year, the singer enjoyed success upon returning to TV screens following his Emmy-nominated turn in Ryan Murphy‘s 2018 series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

His role on the 2024 Apple TV+ series Palm Royale had Martin portraying a closeted Korean War veteran who works at a private country club in ’60s Florida. The cast included Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Josh Lucas, Kaia Gerber, and the legendary Carol Burnett.

It was a campy comedy-drama that featured emotional scenes as Martin’s character slowly came to terms with his true self despite the homophobia of the time.

While the series was renewed for a second season in June, it wasn’t clear if Martin would return considering the season 1 finale left the fate of his character, Robert Diaz, up in the air.

But on Tuesday, Martin put all questions to rest. He shared a photo from the set rocking his perfectly coiffed mane, smooth face (that’s why he lost the beard!) and decked out in what looked to be a retro-inspired patterned robe in line with the show’s ’60s Palm Beach aesthetic.

“As Robert, first day filming season 2. Are you ready?” he captioned the tweet.

The man does not age!

Livin’ la vida shirtless

While little is known about the plot of season 2, we’ve got our fingers crossed that producers will continue to keep Martin shirtless and in tiny swimsuits like in the show’s first 10 episodes.

“I went from…a uniform that a bartender wears while working in such an exclusive club like Palm Royale to be almost naked in the show and wearing all kinds of Speedos,” Martin previously said of his TV wardrobe.

Can Ricky Martin take off his shorts and swim suits in palm royale. Wow he looks so daaauumm fine. pic.twitter.com/w6s2FsmqiT — RORY HUGHES???????????? (@rormyster) April 29, 2024

Fun fact: The Palm Royale makeup department has to cover up Martin’s tatted up torso and arms as his character was free of ink on season 1.

Here’s a refresher of what Martin’s musculature normally looks like.

*deep inhale*

“La primera vez que me puse delante de una cámara, pensé: ‘Ya está, esto es lo que quiero hacer el resto de mi vida”, asegura Ricky Martin. Y opina acerca los nuevos ídolos latinos como Bad Bunny o J Balvin: “Pueden ser ellos mismos. Ojalá yo hubiera tenido esa oportunidad”. pic.twitter.com/IhIGoVaX9Y — GQ España (@GQSpain) February 22, 2024

And while his casting wasn’t confirmed at the time, Martin hinted he’d be back for season 2 at the Emmys last month. On the red carpet, he lamented about expecting to have to appease thirsty fans with even skimpier fits on future episodes.

“Anyways, let’s see what happens for season 2,” Martin told Extra TV. “I hope I’m not naked.”

The rest of us hope Martin is completely wrong!

There’s no word yet when season 2 of Palm Royale will start streaming, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated should Martin share anymore on-set photos.

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.