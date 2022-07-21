Ricky Martin speaks out after big day in court over nephew’s sexual abuse claims

Ricky Martin‘s lawyers say he “can now move forward with his life and career” after a temporary restraining order against him was dropped on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Martin’s nephew filed the order and accused the singer of sexual abuse in Puerto Rico. Martin, 50, vowed to fight the claims, with a representative calling them, “completely false and fabricated.”

In a statement released on Martin’s Twitter account on Thursday his lawyers Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana said: “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

It continued: “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Martin captioned the post: “Truth prevails”.

Truth prevails. Swipe right for English pic.twitter.com/4Q7UOHCi7e — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 21, 2022

His lawyers added in a Spanish statement:

“There were a lot of sensational headlines on this matter that simply did not correspond in any way with the facts”.

Though the July 1 restraining order was filed anonymously, last week media outlet Marca said that one of Martin’s nephews, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, was behind the action. Sanchez claimed he had a seven-month-long sexual relationship with his uncle.

He said when he broke it off a couple of months ago, Martin reacted badly and harassed him over the decision, prompting the legal action.

His lawyers told Variety: “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

We’re glad the whole business is over for Martin — the story seemed way off from the start.

Martin must also be happy to put it to rest; now his lawyers can focus on that other legal drama.

In late June, Martin’s former manager filed a $3 million lawsuit against him, claiming unpaid commissions.