It’s been one year since Ricky Martin announced he and husband Jwan Yosef were divorcing after six years of marriage.

Since then, the Puerto Rican superstar has been keeping busy raising his four children, touring the world, hanging with Madonna, and getting rave reviews for his role in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.

As far as his romantic life, the 52-year-old previously disclosed that despite not being on any of the dating apps, he was “having fun meeting guys at parties.” Livin’ la vida loca, indeed!

Earlier this month, Spanish-language media was abuzz with rumors that Martin had a new man in his life.

It all started when journalist José Manuel Parada told the Spanish entertainment show Y Ahora Sonsoles that Martin was spotted canoodling with a handsome man backstage at his concert in A Coruña, Spain.

@yahorasonsoles ? Ricky Martin y Nacho Palau, expareja de Miguel Bosé, la amistad inesperada: “Se les vio más que cariñosos”. Este programa ha descubierto en exclusiva, gracias José Manuel Parada, que Ricky Martin y Nacho Palau mantienen una relación muy estrecha como amigos. Sus varios encuentros no han escapado a las miradas de varias personas que afirman, según Parada, que el cariño era evidente. #yas #rickymartin #nachopalau #miguelbose #famosos ? sonido original – Yahorasonsoles – Yahorasonsoles

“Well, a man travelled 800 kilometres to see Ricky and he thanked him very affectionately for his visit,” Parada said. “The one who is going to see him at the La Coruña concert is Nacho Palau, Miguel Bosé’s ex.”

Bosé is a renowned Spanish pop singer and was in a long-term relationship with Palau from 1992 to 2018. Since their split, the couple has been involved in a contentious custody battle over the four children they had via surrogacy.

In addition to being an acclaimed sculptor, Palau was a contestant on Survivor Spain (a.k.a. Supervivientes ) in 2022.

While the recent romance rumors were based on sources at the concert that allegedly saw Martin and Palau being very affectionate, it was never officially confirmed.

Needless to say, the story went viral in Spanish-language media.

The popular Telemundo daytime series En Casa Con Telemundo reported on the rumored affair and echoed the original report that Martin and Palau were seen being “very affectionate.”

While the program couched it by saying the duo may actually just be friends, it still fueled the fire that Martin was hooking up with Palau.

That was enough to get Martin’s attention, who quickly shared his two cents on the show’s official Instagram account.

“No pueden estar más lejos de la realidad. No nos queda más que reírnos,” Martin wrote in Spanish. Translated in English: “This couldn’t be further from the truth. We can only laugh.”

Romance denied!

credit: Instagram (@encasacontelemundo)

If Martin and Palau were an item it would probably make things very awkward with Bosé.

Not only has Martin been friends with Bosé, 68, for more than two decades, but the musical duo even collaborated on a duet of Bose’s single “Bambu” in 2007.

Although Martin appears to be still reveling in his single era, his ex-husband is giving fans a glimpse of his divorce body.

On Wednesday, Yosef, who also hasn’t disclosed if he’s found a new boo since the divorce, got the attention of all the gays as he shared a slideshow of images highlighting his shirtless muscular torso in a pair of green shorts.

He seemed to double down on the sultry moment by winking at the summer heat he was generating by captioning the thirst traps: “Dog Days.”

Martin and Yosef continue to be great daddies and share custody of their two children: daughter Lucia, 5, and son Renn, 4. The “Living La Vida Loca” singer had his 15-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, prior to meeting Yosef and is raising them as a single parent.

Last year, Martin shared how despite the divorce, he and Yosef remain on good terms.

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together,” Martin said in an interview. “But this isn’t something new. We have been planning this situation for a long time.”

Amicable, mature and gorgeous. Raise a glass for Ricky and Jwan!