Ricky Martin steps in to give proposed Pulse memorial a major boost

Attempts to build a memorial to the fallen victims of the Pulse Massacre just got a fiery boost: singer Ricky Martin.

ABC News reports that the openly gay, Puerto Rican singer has signed on as the spokesperson for the onePulse Foundation, the group behind the push for the memorial. Martin will not accept financial compensation for the position, which will require him to tape video spots, make social media posts and even participate in the proposed Pulse museum, possibly as a narrator for the exhibits.

“His global platform allows us to share our mission with even more audiences, ensuring Pulse’s legacy of love lives on forever,” Earl Crittenden, chair of the onePulse Foundation board, said in a statement.

The announcement of Ricky Martin as spokesperson comes at a pivotal moment for the onePulse Foundation. Beginning this Valentine’s Day, the group will launch a campaign to raise $49 million to fund the National Pulse Memorial & Museum.

The Pulse Massacre claimed the lives of 49 people and wounded 53 others in 2016 when a heavily armed gunman walked into the Orlando, FL nightclub and began shooting. The gunman, Omar Mateen, had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq, which motivated the murders. He was eventually killed by police after a three-hour standoff.