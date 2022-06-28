Ricky Martin ‘teases’ fans and they’re ready to Play

The title of ‘Summer Anthem’ is still anyone’s game (although Beyoncé may have already have it on lock), and Ricky Martin is ready to “Play.”

On Monday, the singer shared a glimpse of the next single from his upcoming EP, Play, and while we don’t yet have a beat, we do have a vibe.

“In this photo, a little tease of what the video of my next single is going feel like,” he wrote on Instagram. “It was a really long day, but everything flows amazingly well when surrounded by the right group of people. Nothing but love and light throughout the day. The energy felt strong. (…) Get ready for #PLAY.”

We aren’t even sure what the song’s name will be, but he’s got our attention.

Martin has already released three singles from the EP — “Qué Rico Fuera”, “Otra Noche en L.A.”, and “A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal.”

In the “Otra Noche” video, directed by Daniela Vesco, Martin contemplates a lost love in the shower and the bathtub. If you’re going to be heartsick, you may as well smell nice.

From the looks of the new single, expect more skin to come.