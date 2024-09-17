credit: Apple TV+

Fans may soon be seeing A LOT more of Ricky Martin‘s, erm, acting chops.

While the pop superstar has been making music for decades, Martin returned to acting earlier this year for the first time since his Emmy-nominated turn in Ryan Murphy‘s 2018 series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

On the 2024 Apple TV+ series Palm Royale, Martin made a big splash playing a closeted gay Korean war veteran who works at a private resort in ’60s Florida alongside Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and the legendary Carol Burnett.

Among the storylines, the period comedy-drama showcased Martin’s character of Robert Diaz as he struggled to his come to terms with his authentic self amid the rampant homophobia of the time.

Check out this poignant clip:

Fashion also played a major role on the show as the star-studded cast donned luxurious vintage looks that recreated the colorful Palm Beach aesthetic of the era.

In addition to his crisp resort uniform, Martin rocked printed Cuban-inspired short-sleeve camp shirts, silk robes, and matching cabana sets that were the envy of every gay pool party from Fire Island to Palm Springs this summer.

credit: Apple TV+

But the Palm Royale producers were no fools and made sure to take advantage of one of Martin’s other God-given talents: his insanely fit physique.

In many thirst-inducing scenes, the ageless 52-year-old was often shirtless and in tiny bathing suits. Apple TV+ is doing the Lord’s work!

“I went from…a uniform that a bartender wears while working in such an exclusive club like Palm Royale to be almost naked in the show and wearing all kinds of Speedos,” the father of four previously said of his TV wardrobe.

Can Ricky Martin take off his shorts and swim suits in palm royale. Wow he looks so daaauumm fine. pic.twitter.com/w6s2FsmqiT — RORY HUGHES???????????? (@rormyster) April 29, 2024

credit: Apple TV+

credit: Apple TV+

Well, it doesn’t look like Martin expects he’ll be covering up much for the upcoming second season of Palm Royale.

At the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Martin raved about how much he loved the ensembles he got to wear during the first season while lamenting the prospect of having to bare EVEN MORE of his musculature for the next batch of episodes.

“Did you see the fashion, how amazing it was? The bathing suits and …the guayaberas. It was beautiful,” Martin told Extra on the red carpet, before TV correspondent Billy Bush commented how the skimpy outfits must have kept him motivated in the gym.

“It was hard,” Martin said of his fitness regimen. “Anyways, let’s see what happens for season 2.”

He then dropped the head-turning zinger: “I hope I’m not naked.” You’re alone on that one, Ricky!

Besides the eye-popping fashions, Martin also divulged he’s read the first 5 scripts of the new season and the cast is expected to begin filming in a “couple of weeks.”

Palm Royale was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, including nods for comedy series, Wiig (Lead Actress), Burnett (Supporting Actress) and Period Costumes, and won for Original Main Title Theme Music.

Although there’s no official date for the premiere of season 2 of Palm Royale, at this point it looks like it won’t stream until at least later in 2025.

In the meantime, here are a few more images of Martin in various stages of undress from his Instagram: