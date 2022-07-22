Ricky Martin has a whole lot more to say about that nephew ordeal in first video response

Ricky Martin has addressed his recent legal issues head-on in a video that’s been making the rounds, calling his nephew’s affair claims “painful” and “devastating.”
“I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process,” the singer said, explaining he’s been bound by law to keep silent for the last two weeks.
“Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful, it has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this on anybody.”
Martin then addressed his nephew, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, directly: “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best and I wish that he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”
He added that he plans to “heal” through music and thanked his fans “who always believed in me.”
On Thursday, Sanchez dropped the temporary restraining order against his uncle.
Martin posted “Truth prevails” on Twitter, sharing a statement from his lawyers celebrating that he “can now move forward with his life and career.”
“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” the statement read.
Truth prevails.
“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”
It continued: “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”
Earlier this month, Martin’s nephew filed the order and accused the singer of sexual abuse in Puerto Rico. Martin vowed to fight the claims, with a representative calling them, “completely false and fabricated.”
bachy
I maintain that a good 25% of all MeToo-type litigation is initiated by people with psychological problems associated with sex, not dissimilar to stalking.
Images of Dennis Yadiel Sanchez are now available online, and you can decide for yourself if Ricky Martin, world renowned pop star, married father of two boys is a stalker obsessed with Sanchez – or if, more likely, it’s the other way around.
Legal action can be a twisted way to win attention, punish, humiliate or harass the object of obsession. To passively comply with the order would have been the wrong move, as that would lay the groundwork for more accusations and litigation to follow.
LumpyPillows
Cancel culture’s zero bar on proof has been a boon for the unscrupulous and evil.
bachy
@Lumpy: Word!
Cam
Except he wasn’t cancelled and the court threw out the order.
But nice try.
DK
Who was canceled?
Fahd
There are good reasons why “domestic violence” or “stalking” temporary restraining orders shouldn’t require a high burden of proof. That one person might have abused the system doesn’t make the system bad….better to protect someone that might not really need it than to neglect to protect someone who then winds up hurt or worse.
False allegations are out there, and when a celebrity is involved, there’s a rush for a scoop and a rush to judgment, maybe more than with Joe Schmoe.
Let’s hope that there’s no truth to any of the original allegations – I myself believe Ricky.
ShiningSex
I’m sure the nephew got paid off. Not buying Ricky’s story.
KyleMichelSullivan
So a mentally unstable young man who’s got a lengthy criminal record and has allegedly stalked and threatened others is to be believed but Ricky Martin, who has never done anything like this before, is not. Wow.
Winsocki
your assurance means nothing.
bachy
Ricky’s nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez has a lengthy criminal record in his native Puerto Rico and once threatened to kill a female co-worker.
Fox3Now reports that Sanchez’s colleague Claudia Ramirez Martell even took out a restraining order against him after he became ‘obsessed’ with her, repeatedly turning up outside their workplace saying he planned to murder her.
JRamonMc
The thing is true or not, this is an accusation that will follow him the rest of his life.