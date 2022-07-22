Ricky Martin has a whole lot more to say about that nephew ordeal in first video response

Ricky Martin has addressed his recent legal issues head-on in a video that’s been making the rounds, calling his nephew’s affair claims “painful” and “devastating.”

“I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process,” the singer said, explaining he’s been bound by law to keep silent for the last two weeks.

“Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful, it has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

Martin then addressed his nephew, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, directly: “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best and I wish that he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

He added that he plans to “heal” through music and thanked his fans “who always believed in me.”

On Thursday, Sanchez dropped the temporary restraining order against his uncle.

Martin posted “Truth prevails” on Twitter, sharing a statement from his lawyers celebrating that he “can now move forward with his life and career.”

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” the statement read.

Truth prevails. Swipe right for English pic.twitter.com/4Q7UOHCi7e — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 21, 2022

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

It continued: “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Earlier this month, Martin’s nephew filed the order and accused the singer of sexual abuse in Puerto Rico. Martin vowed to fight the claims, with a representative calling them, “completely false and fabricated.”