Ricky Martin works up a steam in the shower, and the bathtub

Ricky Martin does his best to cope with a lost love in his latest single, “Otra Noche en L.A.” Strategies include: driving in “the old Mustang,” preparing a nice meal, and bathing, twice.

In the video, directed by Daniela Vesco, Martin contemplates what might have been in the shower and the bathtub. If you’re going to be heartsick, you may as well smell nice.

Martin, of course, has been married to Jwan Josef since 2017 in real life. The couple are fathers to four children, Lucia, Valentino, Matteo, and Renn.

Last December, Martin teased an image from the shoot on Instagram, writing “A day in the office”:

Here’s the full video:

Vesco has been collaborating with Martin since 2019, including taking photos during Martin’s 2021 tour with Enrique Iglesias.

She is also known for taking this famous photo of Beyonce as she announced her second pregnancy: