Ricky Martin’s anti-gay, alleged ex-boyfriend is running for president in Mexico

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott isn’t the only unmarried, middle aged man with long-shot presidential aspirations.

Ricky Martin‘s rumored ex-boyfriend, Eduardo Verástegui, has filed paperwork to run for president of Mexico as an independent candidate in the country’s June 2024 elections, according to Newsweek.

Verástegui, who enjoyed a brief moment in the Hollywood spotlight starring in Jennifer Lopez‘s “Ain’t That Funny” video in 2001 and alongside Sofia Vergara in the 2003 rom-com Chasing Papi, has since become a right-wing troll who campaigns for MAGA loons and routinely spews anti-gay vitriol on social media.

Prior to getting red-pilled, the 49-year-old initially garnered fame in his homeland by starring in telenovelas and as a member of the ’90s boy band Kairo.

Watch Verástegui sing and dance in this totally not gay Kairo video:

It was around this time that Verástegui first met Ricky Martin and rumors swirled that the hunky duo were allegedly more than friends.

While Verástegui has vehemently denied the reports, the story made the rounds in Spanish-language media and still remains a topic of interest today.

Fun fact: Versátegui has never married and is not currently dating anyone, at least not publicly.

In April, his alleged former romance with the Puerto Rican superstar bubbled up again after Verástegui made false statements linking pedophilia with homosexuality and set off a war of words with out Mexican actor Polo Morin.

Morin responded to his tweet by alluding to the Verástegui’s long-rumored love affair with Martin.

“If that was YOUR case when you “were” homosexual, it only remains in that: YOUR CRIMINAL PERSONAL experience. It does not make it a generality,” Morin wrote. “Hopefully one day you will find the peace that you say you have found so you no longer have to keep trying to “condemn” others.”

But Verástegui’s problematic stance doesn’t end here.

In addition to worshipping Donald Trump, campaigning hard against abortion, and, of course, spewing homophobia, Verástegui produced and starred in QAnon conspiracy theorists’ favorite summer blockbuster, Sound of Freedom.

Purportedly based on a true story about a US federal agent who helped bust a child trafficking ring in Colombia, the independent film has earned over $200 million at the box office and has especially resonated with conservative audiences, including followers of QAnon.

While the director of Sound of Freedom, Alejandro Monteverde, has denied the film has any ties with QAnon, Verástegui used the film’s marketing to meet with Trump, El Salvador’s authoritarian leader, Nayib Bukele, and Javier Milei, the far-right extremist running for president of Argentina.

As far as his chances of becoming president of Mexico, Verástegui still needs to secure one million signatures by January to even be placed on the ballot. If he succeeds, Verástegui intends to run on a platform of “God, Fatherland and Family.”

While the prospect of this kook ascending to the Mexican presidency ain’t funny, the fact that prior to being radicalized he danced shirtless with Jennifer Lopez is. Enjoy the simpler times by watching the “Ain’t It Funny” video below.