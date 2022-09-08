Ricky Martin’s drama with his nephew just took another wild turn

Ricky Martin has reportedly filed a $20 million lawsuit against his 21-year-old nephew after the younger man made false allegations of abuse.

Martin’s lawyers claim the allegations made by Dennis Yadiel Sanchez have cost the singer and actor millions in lost income.

Court papers were filed yesterday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by Martin’s legal team. They accuse the nephew of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from false allegations.

Sanchez first filed for a restraining order against his uncle in July. It included allegations of a romantic relationship between them and domestic abuse.

Martin vowed to fight the claims, with a legal representative calling them “completely false and fabricated.”

At a court hearing later that month, the restraining order against Martin was dropped, at the request of his accuser.

At the time, Ricky Martin’s legal team said, “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

“Persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted”

Yesterday’s lawsuit says Martin was “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by his “troubled” nephew for economic reasons.

It says before the filing of the restraining order, Martin’s nephew bombarded his famous uncle with up to ten text messages a day. It refers to him as a “maladjusted individual.”

The lawsuit claims Martin suffered $10m in lost income as a result of canceled contracts. It estimates the damages to his reputation to be in the region of $20million.

It says that after dropping the restraining order, Martin’s nephew started messaging him again via Instagram, threatening to “assassinate his reputation and integrity” unless he paid him money. Martin’s new lawsuit was first reported by TMZ.

Martin’s lawsuit is also asking a judge to bar his nephew from contacting him or anyone else in his immediate family.