Ricky Martin’s hubby Jwan Yosef flaunts six-pack to launch fashion line & now we’re buying everything

credit: Shutterstock

Getting into Ricky Martin‘s husband’s pants just got a lot easier.

Jwan Yosef is a conceptual artist that has been wed to the Puerto Rican singer since 2017. The duo are very happily married and are co-parenting four children together. They’re a beautiful family!

But now Yosef, who is known for his paintings and sculptural installations, is branching out by adding fashion designer to his impressive resume.

The 38-year-old has joined forces with Swedish luxury label CDLP to launch a limited-edition capsule collection of painter’s essentials based on his own outfits.

If a beige onesie was not on your must-have list this summer, seeing Yosef modeling coveralls may have you re-assessing your entire summer brunch wardrobe.

As if Yosef slipping into the garment wasn’t enticing enough, he further set the mood by explaining his daily routine in the most seductive terms.

“The first thing I do is to undress and dress into my coverall,” he said. “It’s a very basic garment, but what it does is that it covers your whole body, and it becomes this ceremonial experience of having something used repeatedly for this one purpose, which is to create art.” We’re painters now!

credit: CDLP

The tailored coveralls are made from renewable materials and look damn good when paired with Yosef’s rock hard abs! Only 50 of the canvas onesies were made and each will set you back $650.

Sure you can get coveralls at Sherwin-Williams for much less, but do those come with a promo video of Yosef in his underwear?

See for yourself:

In addition to the khaki jumpsuit, the collection features two heavyweight t-shirts in beige and sand for $130 each.

“I work with raw linen canvas in my work and in this specific coverall we created a fabric that imitates that same linen,” Yosef described the items to WWD. “Likewise, the T-shirts’ colors and tones reference my work and palette.”

The entire capsule collection is currently available for purchase on CDLP.com, where Yosef also gave a glimpse into his artistic process.

“I like the idea of found objects,” Yosef wrote, “of taking something without value and heightening it to a level where it becomes an object of desire rather than just of practicality.” Mission accomplished!

While Yosef has been busy launching his new fashion endeavor, Martin seemingly teased he’s readying a performance in his homeland of Puerto Rico.

On Thursday, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer shared a throwback video of one of his concerts with the message: “¡Mi gente, mi amor!” and included the hashtags #pronto and #PuertoRico. Pronto translates to soon.

Martin has yet to give any further details as to what he has up his sleeve, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, enjoy some more pics of Martin and Yosef being absolutely dreamy: