credit: Instagram (@ricky_martin)

Ricky Martin’s Hot Gay Summer™ was better than yours!

The pop superstar ushered in the start of the fall by sharing some of his most epic moments of the last three months.

On Monday, the 52-year-old posted the clip which gave quick glimpses of his jaunts across the world, performing and attending concerts, spending quality time with his children, posing in sick fits for photo shoots, and living it up with his glamorous pals.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

There were also the requisite thirsty images of his fit physique while lounging in the sun.

credit: Instagram (@ricky_martin)

credit: Instagram (@ricky_martin)

Since splitting from ex-husband Jwan Yosef last year, Martin has been enjoying his time as a single father of four.

Without going into details of his romantic life, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer expressed how this summer was extra AF.

“Here are the highlights of my summer. It felt more like three summers in one,” he captioned the clip, “so unexpected, keeping me on my toes just the way I like it.”

He wasn’t kidding about staying on his toes as he included a slew of shots of his tanned and tatted bare feet getting massaged, soaking in a pool, and taking in the gorgeous vistas.

Podophilia fans rise!

credit: Instagram (@ricky_martin)

credit: Instagram (@ricky_martin)

credit: Instagram (@ricky_martin)

Martin’s penchant for foot content is infamous as he’s been very open about his love for flaunting his hooves and having them admired by fans.

“I love feet. I have a foot thing. I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours. But we all have something,” he told GQ earlier this year.

“Let’s open the conversation! Let me like this comment that said, ‘I like your feet.’ I have fans that can draw my feet like a piece of art. They write to me: ‘Ricky, I can recognize your feet a mile away.'”

Martin’s boldness over his proclivities is refreshing and another example how he has no room for shame in his life.

Here’s hoping the Puerto Rican heartthrob has an even better fall–which may include more scantily-clad images filming season 2 of Palm Royale. Bring on the pumpkin spice thirst content!

In the meantime, check out Ricky’s full reel of his legendary 2024 Hot Gay Summer™ below:

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.