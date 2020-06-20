Ricky Martin’s Pride dance, Jack Laugher’s lockdown hair, & Andy Cohen’s sword fight

View this post on Instagram

Loud and proud. . Siempre agradecere? aquellos grandes activistas que abrieron el camino para que hoy, podamos dar pasos con menos tropiezos. No bajemos la guardia. Se han dado pasos importantes, pero ojo, que estos no descansan. Siguen buscando la forma de quitarnos derechos ya ganados. . I need to thank those great activists who opened the way so that today, we can walk with fewer stumbles. Let us not let our guard down as we continue to be attacked. Important steps have been taken, but beware, they do not rest when it comes to looking for ways to take away some rights we’ve already earned. #pride #pridemonth #equality ??????