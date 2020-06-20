INSTASTUDS

Ricky Martin’s Pride dance, Jack Laugher’s lockdown hair, & Andy Cohen’s sword fight

By

This week an insufferable gay Trump supporter was kicked off an American Airlines flight, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling in favor of LGBTQ rights, and one RuPaul’s Drag Race winner quit drag for good. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Jake Bain jumped in the lake.

View this post on Instagram

Black. Pansexual. Proud. ??????

A post shared by Jake Bain (@jake.bain) on

Kelechi soaked up the sun.

View this post on Instagram

hyper melanated. that’s the caption. #blackboyjoy

A post shared by ??????? (@itskelechi) on

Ricky Martin partied with the Pride flag.

Jack Laugher let his hair grow.

View this post on Instagram

Rate my lockdown haircut lmao ???

A post shared by Jack Laugher MBE (@jacklaugher) on

Colby Melvin took his money in the pool.

View this post on Instagram

I’m not rich, I’m just good at monopoly.

A post shared by Colby Melvin (@colbymelvin) on

Milan Christopher stood guard.

Sam Cushing hit the gym “hard and heavy.”

RJ Aguiar wore pink.

View this post on Instagram

“MOMMY, look at that boy!!!” As I was posing for these photos, that’s what I heard a kid say to their mom as they pulled over to see what we were doing. I could tell from the excitement in the kid’s voice that they had never seen a boy rock such a “feminine” color with such confidence. You best believe I gave that little tyke a wave before they sped off. . I’ve been seeing a lot of queers trying to body shame those who want to use Pride as an excuse to show a bit more skin and celebrate their bodies…and using kids as a cover for their prejudice (the same way homophobes love to). Personally, I’d rather live in a world where we teach kids how to love themselves and live unapologetically independent of other people’s rules. Pretty sure THAT’S what Pride is all about. Besides, I can guarantee that child didn’t see anything that day that they wouldn’t see in a museum or even on most popular cartoon shows. If you’re offended by your own anatomy, then that’s on you to work on. Stop trying to infect kids with your prejudice. #pride #pridemonth #pride2020 #pride? #lgbt #lgbtq #queerboy #bodypositive #bodypositivity #skin #skinisin #boysinpink

A post shared by RJ Aguiar ? (@damnitrj) on

Brian Jordan Alvarez was accused of catfishing.

Austin Mahone stayed fit.

Jake Miller went down the river.

Calum McSwiggan turned 30.

Mr. Gay Germany Marcel Danner went paddle boarding.

Aidan Faminoff grew a ‘stache.

Trainer Ken Clarke kicked off speedo season.

Terry Miller reached up.

View this post on Instagram

Dear boys, Hi. Sincerely, Daddy

A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphots) on

Andy Cohen had a sword fight.

View this post on Instagram

The Force is strong in this one…

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

Cheyenne Parker sat back.

Antony Tran sat in the water.

View this post on Instagram

Aint my house ?

A post shared by antony (@antonytran) on

Benjamin Melzer made a shake.

And Sam Callahan had a drink in the sauna.