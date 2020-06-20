Ricky Martin’s Pride dance, Jack Laugher’s lockdown hair, & Andy Cohen’s sword fight

This week an insufferable gay Trump supporter was kicked off an American Airlines flight, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling in favor of LGBTQ rights, and one RuPaul’s Drag Race winner quit drag for good. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Jake Bain jumped in the lake.
Kelechi soaked up the sun.
Ricky Martin partied with the Pride flag.
Loud and proud. . Siempre agradecere? aquellos grandes activistas que abrieron el camino para que hoy, podamos dar pasos con menos tropiezos. No bajemos la guardia. Se han dado pasos importantes, pero ojo, que estos no descansan. Siguen buscando la forma de quitarnos derechos ya ganados. . I need to thank those great activists who opened the way so that today, we can walk with fewer stumbles. Let us not let our guard down as we continue to be attacked. Important steps have been taken, but beware, they do not rest when it comes to looking for ways to take away some rights we’ve already earned. #pride #pridemonth #equality ??????
Jack Laugher let his hair grow.
Colby Melvin took his money in the pool.
Milan Christopher stood guard.
Sam Cushing hit the gym “hard and heavy.”
With gyms slowly but surly beginning to open up, I couldn’t be more ready to hit it hard & heavy. I’ve lost about 8 pounds of muscle in the past 3 months and am ready to work my butt off to gain some of that back. Let’s just cross our fingers we can transition back safely ??. What’s the first machine you’ll go to at the gym? Which exercises? Will you even go or will you continue with at-home workouts? ? @smkphotog #fitness #workout #gym #kettlebell #sidecrunches #reopening #exercise
RJ Aguiar wore pink.
“MOMMY, look at that boy!!!” As I was posing for these photos, that’s what I heard a kid say to their mom as they pulled over to see what we were doing. I could tell from the excitement in the kid’s voice that they had never seen a boy rock such a “feminine” color with such confidence. You best believe I gave that little tyke a wave before they sped off. . I’ve been seeing a lot of queers trying to body shame those who want to use Pride as an excuse to show a bit more skin and celebrate their bodies…and using kids as a cover for their prejudice (the same way homophobes love to). Personally, I’d rather live in a world where we teach kids how to love themselves and live unapologetically independent of other people’s rules. Pretty sure THAT’S what Pride is all about. Besides, I can guarantee that child didn’t see anything that day that they wouldn’t see in a museum or even on most popular cartoon shows. If you’re offended by your own anatomy, then that’s on you to work on. Stop trying to infect kids with your prejudice. #pride #pridemonth #pride2020 #pride? #lgbt #lgbtq #queerboy #bodypositive #bodypositivity #skin #skinisin #boysinpink
Brian Jordan Alvarez was accused of catfishing.
Austin Mahone stayed fit.
Jake Miller went down the river.
Calum McSwiggan turned 30.
Mr. Gay Germany Marcel Danner went paddle boarding.
Aidan Faminoff grew a ‘stache.
Trainer Ken Clarke kicked off speedo season.
Terry Miller reached up.
Andy Cohen had a sword fight.
Cheyenne Parker sat back.
Antony Tran sat in the water.
Benjamin Melzer made a shake.
SHAKE MUSS SEIN . Wie die meisten von euch wissen tracke ich mein Essen und es fällt mir immer wieder auf, wie schwer es ist den Bedarf an Protein zu decken. . Am Ende des Tages lebe ich frei nach dem Motto: „Was du nicht essen kannst, musst du trinken“ – also greife ich gerne zu einem Shake, nicht nur nach dem Training! . Was mir hier wichtig ist, dass der Shake cremig ist und auch mit Wasser gut schmeckt. Schoko geht immer und von @bodyandfit_de , ne ganz klare Empfehlung! . Gute Werte, lecker im Geschmack und bröckelt nicht! . #BodyAndFit #KeepGoing #Ad
And Sam Callahan had a drink in the sauna.