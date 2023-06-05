monday news drop

Ricky Martin’s shirtless Pride, Tyler James Williams on those gay rumors, & Taylor Swift’s BF kisses a boy

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

SHANTAY YOU STAY! In a major loss for draconian homophobes, a Trump-appointed judge rules Tennessee’s anti-drag law is too broad, too vague and unconstitutional. [AP]

TURNING THE PAGE: In his juicy new memoir, Elliot Page reveals he was in a secret relationship with Kate Mara after coming out in 2014 and while Mara was dating Max Minghella. [People]

HE KISSED A BOY: Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend Matt Healy smacks one on the lips on a security guard while performing with the 1975.

HE SAID WHAT HE SAID: Florida Gen Z congressman Maxwell Frost slams Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis with f-bomb while on stage at a Paramore concert. [NBC News]

HEARSTOPPING NEWS: Hearstopper creator Alice Oseman reveals ways that season 2 will be “darker” than the first, as well as other details about Charlie, Nick and the rest of the characters on the Netflix hit. [BBC]

SHIRTLESS PRIDE: Ricky Martin keeps it golden as he shows off his fit physique to celebrate the start of Pride Month in a glorious new Instagram video.

THIS IS NOT FLORIDA: CA Governor Gavin Newsom takes aim at a local school board after they banned lessons about gay rights icon Harvey Milk and labeled him a “pedophile.” [HuffPost]

SEXUALITY SPECULATION: Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams addresses gay rumors in a powerful Pride message. [The Hollywood Reporter]

COAST-TO-COAST QUEEN: Carly Rae Jepsen let the gays have it with all of her infectious hits as she headlined Pride events in Asbury Park, New Jersey and West Hollywood, California.

