Ricky Martin’s shirtless Pride, Tyler James Williams on those gay rumors, & Taylor Swift’s BF kisses a boy

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
SHANTAY YOU STAY! In a major loss for draconian homophobes, a Trump-appointed judge rules Tennessee’s anti-drag law is too broad, too vague and unconstitutional. [AP]
TURNING THE PAGE: In his juicy new memoir, Elliot Page reveals he was in a secret relationship with Kate Mara after coming out in 2014 and while Mara was dating Max Minghella. [People]
HE KISSED A BOY: Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend Matt Healy smacks one on the lips on a security guard while performing with the 1975.
HE SAID WHAT HE SAID: Florida Gen Z congressman Maxwell Frost slams Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis with f-bomb while on stage at a Paramore concert. [NBC News]
HEARSTOPP–ING NEWS: Hearstopper creator Alice Oseman reveals ways that season 2 will be “darker” than the first, as well as other details about Charlie, Nick and the rest of the characters on the Netflix hit. [BBC]
SHIRTLESS PRIDE: Ricky Martin keeps it golden as he shows off his fit physique to celebrate the start of Pride Month in a glorious new Instagram video.
THIS IS NOT FLORIDA: CA Governor Gavin Newsom takes aim at a local school board after they banned lessons about gay rights icon Harvey Milk and labeled him a “pedophile.” [HuffPost]
SEXUALITY SPECULATION: Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams addresses gay rumors in a powerful Pride message. [The Hollywood Reporter]
COAST-TO-COAST QUEEN: Carly Rae Jepsen let the gays have it with all of her infectious hits as she headlined Pride events in Asbury Park, New Jersey and West Hollywood, California.
abfab
Taylor Swift swallowed an insect on stage. That’s news.
Ricky Martin shirtless. That is not news.
Bengali
Because you’re a supposedly straight man (lol) who browses gay sites to mock them while hiding your secret desires?
tommyboy5023
Taylor swallowed a bug and her new boyfriend kissed a guy. The next album writes itself.
CatholicXXX
You left out the bit about all the companies dropping their pride logos this year.
dbmcvey
“ALL” the companies?
No.
Bengali
Very few actually. But you’re right – the hate of the RIGHT esp. the far right so called christians is creating danger for those just wanting to be ourselves. Christianity is the poison that will bring this country down. When people talk about indoctrination they should be focusing on those who force children to share their beliefs in the imaginary sky thing that they worship with facts to justify and confirm its existence. Truth is after thousands of years no proof of a supernatural being- god or jesus or allah or buddha can be confirmed with facts. The bible isn’t proof. “I think I saw an angel” isn’t proof. “When i took my toast out of the toaster and the darkened parts looked like Jesus” isn’t proof. When I made my morning “Stool” and it was in the shape of jesus that’s not proof.
xanadude
If they only support the LGBT community during June, and not all year, they SHOULD. We’re not here to make them money.
GayEGO
And Pride Month is for the gay animals!