TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

GRIDIRON GAYNESS: Defensive back Byron Perkins kicked off Pride Month by posing for a new Under Armour campaign. 🌈 [Read more]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Baby Reindeer breakout star Jessica Gunning came out as a “big old gay.” [Read more]

LOUD & PROUD: Singer/actor/heartthrob Ricky Martin got soaking wet and showed off his thicc thighs in a new photoshoot for Elle Mexico.

SWEET REMEMBRANCE: Media mogul Oprah shared a moving Pride Month message honoring her younger brother, Jeffrey Lee, who died from AIDS at age 29 in 1989. [Read more]

WEDDING BELLS: Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky revealed she eloped with partner Hailey Jo Jenson. [Read more]

POP KINGS: Russell Tovey is a roller disco daddy in Pet Shop Boys’ latest queer-tastic music video by Andrew Haigh.

RETRO RECORD: Remembering the pop brilliance of ’80s pop singer Jermaine Stewart’s hit “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off”. [Read more]

IN QUOTES: Actor-turned-author Chris Colfer said he was urged to stay closeted while working on Glee: “I was terrified.” [Read more]

ROLLING IN THE DEEP (TROUBLE): Singer Adele will NOT stand for any Pride slander at her shows–accidental or on purpose–as one particularly homophobic fan learned in Vegas.

COWBOY KIRKLAND: A hunky farmer started looking for love on Canada’s new queer-inclusive reality dating series Farming For Love. [Read more]

JEDI HEARTTHROB: Actor Charlie Barnett’s shirtless scene from The Acolytehad Star Wars gays hot and bothered. [Read more]

TURN UP THE RADIO: Hit play, shuffle, and repeat on Queerty’s 2024 Pride Playlist and follow us on Spotify.

