TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

GRIDIRON GAYNESS: Defensive back Byron Perkins kicked off Pride Month by posing for a new Under Armour campaign. 🌈 [Read more]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Baby Reindeer breakout star Jessica Gunning came out as a “big old gay.” [Read more]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

LOUD & PROUD: Singer/actor/heartthrob Ricky Martin got soaking wet and showed off his thicc thighs in a new photoshoot for Elle Mexico.

SWEET REMEMBRANCE: Media mogul Oprah shared a moving Pride Month message honoring her younger brother, Jeffrey Lee, who died from AIDS at age 29 in 1989. [Read more]

WEDDING BELLS: Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky revealed she eloped with partner Hailey Jo Jenson. [Read more]

POP KINGS: Russell Tovey is a roller disco daddy in Pet Shop Boys’ latest queer-tastic music video by Andrew Haigh.

RETRO RECORD: Remembering the pop brilliance of ’80s pop singer Jermaine Stewart’s hit “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off”. [Read more]

IN QUOTES: Actor-turned-author Chris Colfer said he was urged to stay closeted while working on Glee: “I was terrified.” [Read more]

ROLLING IN THE DEEP (TROUBLE): Singer Adele will NOT stand for any Pride slander at her shows–accidental or on purpose–as one particularly homophobic fan learned in Vegas.

Adele goes off on audience member who yelled “Pride sucks” at her concert tonight:



“Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLV — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 2, 2024

COWBOY KIRKLAND: A hunky farmer started looking for love on Canada’s new queer-inclusive reality dating series Farming For Love. [Read more]

JEDI HEARTTHROB: Actor Charlie Barnett’s shirtless scene from The Acolytehad Star Wars gays hot and bothered. [Read more]

TURN UP THE RADIO: Hit play, shuffle, and repeat on Queerty’s 2024 Pride Playlist and follow us on Spotify.

Don't forget to share: