Jill Biden is having none of Nikki Haley’s foolishness, calls her “ridiculous”

First Lady Jill Biden didn’t hold back when asked about recent comments made by 2024 presidential
hopeless hopeful Nikki Haley.
Last month, Haley said that politicians over the age of 75 should have to take a mandatory mental competency test before being allowed to run for office. In an interview with CNN airing later tonight, Dr. Biden rolled her eyes at the suggestion and called Haley’s idea “ridiculous.”
Asked whether her husband, who, if reelected, would be 82 at his inauguration and 86 when his second term ends, would ever consider taking such a test, Dr. FLOTUS responded, “We would never even discuss something like that.”
51-year-old Haley, who hates LGBTQ+ people, launched a 2024 presidential campaign last month, framing her announcement around a “new generation” of leadership, despite the fact that she herself has been working in politics for the last 20 years and counting.
In a speech, she called for mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75, which would conveniently include her two opponents (so far): President Joe Biden, who is 80, and ex-president Donald Trump, who is 76.
Haley repeated the claims at CPAC over the weekend, where she was reportedly heckled by Trump loyalists shouting “We love Trump! We love Trump!” as she hurried through the halls of her hotel on Friday.
Nikki Haley’s CPAC audience is completely silent as she talks about why politicians over 75 should take mental competency tests. Awkward. pic.twitter.com/1E2Mpt9x7t— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2023
Speaking to CNN, Dr. Biden brushed off concerns about her husband’s age, citing his ambitious travel schedule as a reflection of his stamina and tireless spirit.
“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky?” she said. “So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day.”
She also said she’s “all in” for him running for reelection in 2024. Although she stopped short of saying whether he will.
“It’s Joe’s decision,” Dr. Biden said. “And we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too.”
It’s being reported that Biden will announce his bid for reelection sometime in April and that he is currently securing support from top Democrats while also quietly shopping around for a campaign manager.
5 Comments
bachy
Phenomenally inspiring FLOTUS.
Harley
Hell of an improvement over that Slovenian mail order whore that was in the last administration. Now fix Jackie O’s rose garden.
SK310
She ruined her chances with literally the first suggestion out of her mouth. How bout a mental test to vote too?
ScottOnEarth
Dr Biden is 1000% correct. Everything Nikki Haley says or does is truly ridiculous. The Bidens are always so composed, dignified and gracious, that it’s unfortunate they even have to respond to a complete nitwit like Haley.
dgsea06
And what will Haley say in 24 years?
Remember back in the 61’s when the phrase was, “You can’t trust anyone over 30” until, of course, THEY turned 30…
Do the term “hypocrisy” ring a bell?