Corey deAngelis (Photo: YouTube)

“Anti-woke” campaigner Corey DeAngelis appears to have addressed his alleged past as a performer in gay adult entertainment.

DeAngelis has built an online following in recent years as a so-called “school choice evangelist” and “parental rights” activist. He campaigns against schools discussing LGBTQ+ issues with kids. Unsurprisingly, he’s cultivated quite a large, MAGA fanbase.

He was also a contributor to the controversial Project 2025 document produced by the right-wing Heritage Foundation. It calls for the abolition of the Department of Education.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

DeAngelis is an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom. Up until recently, DeAngelis was also affiliated with the Betsy DeVos-backed American Federation for Children.

‘Seth Rose’

However, in recent weeks, news stories began to emerge that he used to perform in gay adult entertainment movies under the name “Seth Rose”.

The movies date back to 2014 and were produced by the GayHoopla studio. ‘Seth Rose’ appeared in at least three such films, performing solo jerk-off scenes.

As old photos and clips began to pop up on social media, DeAngelis was placed on leave by the AFC.

“This employee has been placed on leave as we look into the matter, and we will not be commenting further,” a spokesperson for the group told The Advocate.

Until now, DeAngelis has not commented on the news stories about his alleged past career as a performer.

Yesterday, he appeared to admit doing things he regretted.

“As an activist for parental rights and school choice, my passion is personal,” he tweeted.

“Just like everyone else, I have made mistakes throughout my life, learned from those mistakes, used that as an opportunity to grow and tried to channel that experience into something positive.

“I was a victim of poor decisions and poor influences. I have turned that experience into the fuel that fires me to save young people from being put in the same position I was put in and to help parents protect their children.”

He ended by saying, “I will never stop fighting for what is right.”

As an activist for parental rights and school choice, my passion is personal. Just like everyone else, I have made mistakes throughout my life, learned from those mistakes, used that as an opportunity to grow and tried to channel that experience into something positive. I was a… — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 30, 2024

The internet reacts

Many of DeAngelis’s followers said they didn’t care about his past. Some even suggested that it made him an ideal candidate for keeping LGBTQ+ issues out of schools.

Who could be a better advocate for keeping that type of influence out of schools than someone who lived through it?



On a lighter note, they might let you have more access to creating school policies now.



Carry on. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) September 30, 2024

Don’t care about your past – thank you for your incredible work today. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 30, 2024

Our mistakes/flaws can often lead us to find our purpose. I’m glad you found your prupose and are focused on making the world better for our kids. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 30, 2024

However, others were left unimpressed by DeAngelis’ words.

You were a relentless agitator against the LGBTQ community. You attacked teachers and students. You deserve zero sympathy. You deserve everything you get. I hope the fallout is quick and complete. — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) October 1, 2024

You were an adult though correct?You made that choice. Who are you blaming for putting you in that position? — Amy Smith (@watchkeep) September 30, 2024

What is a “victim of poor decisions,” when he’s the person that made the “poor decisions?” — Lynnez 🌊♥️🇺🇸 Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnenallo) October 1, 2024

It's only ever seems to be a mistake when they get caught. We know. — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) October 1, 2024

You aren’t an activist for parental rights. You’re an activist for “some” parent’s rights- for those that discriminate against LGBTQ+ and vulnerable “young people” you purport to help. I don’t care about your personal life but you are a schumbag and hypocrite. https://t.co/64pBiNOhO8 — Brian Sorin (@sorin_brian) October 1, 2024

In a statement to The Advocate, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis slammed DeAngelis not over his past work but for his political beliefs and connection to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025.

“Project 2025 calls for eliminating the Department of Education, which exists to help make sure every student, including LGBTQ students, receive a quality education in a safe environment. DeAngelis’ fraud on school districts across the country should be seen for what it is: an anti-LGBTQ attack, underwritten by the most extreme anti-LGBTQ groups. DeAngelis and Heritage have no business anywhere near America’s schools, students, and families.”

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.