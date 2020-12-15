In Quotes

Right-wing roach Milo Yiannopoulus crawls out from obscurity to call for violence against the GOP

Milo Yiannopoulos, Australia
“BURN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY TO THE F**KING GROUND. Trump’s SCOTUS appointments were pointless. We defended a selfish clown for nothing. I lost everything helping to put Trump in office. My life and career were completely destroyed. Was it worth it? No. I feel utterly betrayed. I will have vengeance. I am dedicating the rest of my life to the destruction of the Republican Party. There are only two options now. Secession or war. Secession is preferable. The South must rise again.”–White supremacist, gay stereotype and right-wing puppet Milo Yiannopoulus on Parler, calling for a violent uprising against the Republican Party and a new Civil War. Yiannopoulos once wrote for right-wing website Breitbart only to see his carer collapse after a series of scandals which also saw him banned for life from Facebook and Twitter.

 