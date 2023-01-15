Rihanna’s Super Bowl tease, queer summer camp, & the Teletubbies at Drag Con

Check out the touching farewell to Leslie Jordan that had Cheyenne Jackson in tears, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Prince Harry shared intimate details.
@bridgetenielle Harry WHY WAS THIS NECESSARY #spare #princeharry #princeharryspare #meganandharry #audiobook ♬ original sound – greatbritishmemes
Rajee Narinesingh had a scary encounter.
@sander_jennings A scary story of bigotry & transphobia 🏳️⚧️ @Rajee Narinesingh #BlackTransLivesMatter #Trans #Transgender #Botched #IAmJazz ♬ Epic Emotional – AShamaluevMusic
Daisy did the duck walk.
@crispy_bacon04 Walk that 🦆💅 #duckwalk #rupaulsdragrace #dance #fyp #drag ♬ original sound – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Rihanna entered the chat
@applemusic 🤫 @Rihanna @Roc Nation @NFL @NFL on FOX #SBLVII #AppleMusicHalftime ♬ original sound – Apple Music
Ken XY served Tom of Finland vodka.
@tomoffinlandspirit My name is no. My sign is no. My number is n—oh sure, I’ll have another martini. #TomofFinlandVodka #TomofFinland #NO #dontask ♬ original sound – Wendy Williams Clips
Phil Rosario found every mirror.
@okaywordmy dance partner 👯♂️
Queer camp kicked off.
@bravetrails Summer camp is calling! ☎️🏕️☀️🌈 Whose coming to camp this summer? Applications are now OPEN for campers and staff to join us for our LGBTQ+ youth leadership camp! #BraveTrails2023 #lgbtq #summervibes #summercamp #queer #trans #community #chosenfamily ♬ Tongue Tied – Grouplove
A Dearborn, Michigan school board meeting got heated.
@mikeybabyyyy #School Board Meeting Gets #HEATED Over #Controversial #LGBT Books. #Muslim #Parents Concerned. #schoolboardmeetings #education #teachers #lgbtrights #gay #islam #dearborn #michigan #arab #lgbtq #queer #debate #politics #conservative #liberal #progressive #viral #fyp ♬ original sound – Mike E. Baby
Sam Cushing wore makeup.
@sam.cushingHere it is… never thought I’d do a makeup routine video 😅
And the Teletubbies crashed Drag Con.
@jaidaehall I’m so sorry Dipsy! I love you too!!! @Teletubbies HQ #teletubbies #tinkywinky #dipsy ♬ original sound – Jaida Essence Hall
4 Comments
henare
jeez. all that time applying makeup and he doesn’t look any different afterwards.
Joshooeerr
Just more queeny. But he’s probably collected some cash from all those cosmetic companies he’s promoting.
Toofie
Yeah, zero difference with all that makeup applied, What’s the point?
bachy
