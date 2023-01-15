TIKTALK

Rihanna’s Super Bowl tease, queer summer camp, & the Teletubbies at Drag Con

By

Check out the touching farewell to Leslie Jordan that had Cheyenne Jackson in tears, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Prince Harry shared intimate details.

@bridgetenielle Harry WHY WAS THIS NECESSARY #spare #princeharry #princeharryspare #meganandharry #audiobook ♬ original sound – greatbritishmemes

Rajee Narinesingh had a scary encounter.

@sander_jennings A scary story of bigotry & transphobia 🏳️‍⚧️ @Rajee Narinesingh #BlackTransLivesMatter #Trans #Transgender #Botched #IAmJazz ♬ Epic Emotional – AShamaluevMusic

Daisy did the duck walk.

@crispy_bacon04 Walk that 🦆💅 #duckwalk #rupaulsdragrace #dance #fyp #drag ♬ original sound – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Rihanna entered the chat

@applemusic 🤫 @Rihanna @Roc Nation @NFL @NFL on FOX #SBLVII #AppleMusicHalftime ♬ original sound – Apple Music

Ken XY served Tom of Finland vodka.

@tomoffinlandspirit My name is no. My sign is no. My number is n—oh sure, I’ll have another martini. #TomofFinlandVodka #TomofFinland #NO #dontask ♬ original sound – Wendy Williams Clips

Phil Rosario found every mirror.

@okaywordmy dance partner 👯‍♂️

♬ Shooting Stars – Bag Raiders

Queer camp kicked off.

@bravetrails Summer camp is calling! ☎️🏕️☀️🌈 Whose coming to camp this summer? Applications are now OPEN for campers and staff to join us for our LGBTQ+ youth leadership camp! #BraveTrails2023 #lgbtq #summervibes #summercamp #queer #trans #community #chosenfamily ♬ Tongue Tied – Grouplove

A Dearborn, Michigan school board meeting got heated.

@mikeybabyyyy #School Board Meeting Gets #HEATED Over #Controversial #LGBT Books. #Muslim #Parents Concerned. #schoolboardmeetings #education #teachers #lgbtrights #gay #islam #dearborn #michigan #arab #lgbtq #queer #debate #politics #conservative #liberal #progressive #viral #fyp ♬ original sound – Mike E. Baby

Sam Cushing wore makeup.

@sam.cushingHere it is… never thought I’d do a makeup routine video 😅

♬ original sound – Sam Cushing

And the Teletubbies crashed Drag Con.

@jaidaehall I’m so sorry Dipsy! I love you too!!! @Teletubbies HQ #teletubbies #tinkywinky #dipsy ♬ original sound – Jaida Essence Hall