RIP Heklina, legendary San Francisco drag queen

Iconic drag performer Heklina—the stage name of artist Stefan Grygelko—has reportedly died.

Word of her passing first broke on Monday, April 3, via to a post from fellow drag queen and frequent collaborator Peaches Christ.

The pair were in London, preparing for their “Mommie Queerest” show, set to take place on Saturday, April 9 at The Soho Theatre. According to Peaches, the queen went to meet Heklina in preparation for their performanceins when her body was discovered.

The cause of death is not yet known.

In her post, a heartbroken Peaches Christ writes the following: “I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community.”

“I am a mess,” Peaches continues. “Given this crisis, please do not try to contact me as I am utterly heartbroken, stunned, and focusing on what needs to get done next. I shall be in touch.”

Heklina—named after the volcano Hekla in her mother’s native Iceland—was a longtime drag performer who rose to fame in the 1990s and had become a staple of the LGBTQ+ scene in San Francisco.

She was a co-founder of the legendary punk-drag show Mother, which began in 1996 under the name Tr*nnyshack at The Stud bar, and hosted an annual Miss Tr*nnyshack Pageant, said to be the premiere San Francisco drag event.

In 2014, she co-founded the drag and cabaret club The Oasis in Francisco’s SoMa District.

Over the years, Heklina also made a number of film and television appearances, and worked with notable entertainers like comedian Margaret Cho and Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Gos. Though she since moved to Palm Springs, she returned frequently to San Francisco to host shows and perform in the annual, acclaimed Golden Girls drag revue alongside D’Arcy Drollinger, Matthew Martin, and Holotta Tymes.

The Golden Girls, left to right: Matthew Martin, Heklina, D’Arcy Drollinger and Holotta Tymes | Image Credit: Getty Images

She remained a vocal proponent of drag and an active member of the community her entire life, and will be remembered as one of San Francisco’s most beloved and influential drag queens.

Heklina’s passing is a major loss for San Francisco, the drag community, and the queer community at large.

Friends, fans, and fellow queens have taken to social media to remember the late, great Heklina:

We are shocked and devastated to learn of the passing of Heklina today. Oasis will be open at 4pm for drinks, stories, and community, if you’d like to come by. Sending love to all. pic.twitter.com/AN01QTSCaf — OASIS (@sfoasis) April 3, 2023

Heklina will always be the definition of punk rock ferocity. A trailblazing drag artist who curated nightlife for those searching for a place and an outspoken provocateur who pushed the envelope in the face of a rigid society, her loss is felt so, so deeply. Truly devastating. — Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) April 3, 2023

I’m absolutely gutted right now. Heklina was a drag legend and I adored her. She was a blast to work with. I will cherish the memories I have of her. Sending love out to all of her family and friends in this tragic time. You will be missed by many. ?? pic.twitter.com/rRFR43IMC6 — Pandora Boxx (@ThePandoraBoxx) April 3, 2023

Rest in Power @Heklina, the community really lost a Legend today. Was an honor to have gotten to work with you. Sharing a dressing room with this woman is a RIOT to say the least. Y’all def better laugh today, hers was one of the best. ?? https://t.co/6IGixE5m0E pic.twitter.com/qaP8VcHEqb — Biqtch Puddin’ (@BiqtchPuddin) April 3, 2023

Beloved SF drag legend Heklina is gone. Knowing Peaches, I assumed this was an April Fool’s thing. I’ll miss that funny bitch! https://t.co/ePDVuGKlY5 — LADY BUNNY (@LADYBUNNY77) April 3, 2023

I’m legitimately SO SORRY for your loss. Heklina was so incredibly kind and warm. Such an incredible supporter of fellow queens, and she made me feel like family anytime I came to Oasis. Sending y’all so much love, and my deepest condolences 💔 — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) April 3, 2023

I'm heartbroken. We communicated nearly everyday and nothing made me happier than making her cackle. We visited recently and I'm so grateful we spent some time together.

Heklina, I loved and adored you and my only comfort right now is in knowing that I told you that often. pic.twitter.com/UyIcRV7svy — Miss Coco Peru (@themisscocoperu) April 3, 2023

This is devastating. @Heklina was a true talent & stand-up person.



I first saw Heklina perform at the Stud as a young gay guy in the 1990s. I then had the honor of working with her to identify a space for Oasis.



Her imprint on San Francisco was deep.



Rest in peace, my friend. https://t.co/Cif7xPvqRe — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) April 3, 2023

The SoHo Theatre, which was to host the “Mommie Queerest” show this weekend, has also posted about Heklina’s untimely passing:

Soho Theatre, @HOME_mcr and Tim Whitehead are in shock and incredibly saddened with news of Heklina's passing. Our thoughts are with Peaches, Mommie Queerest company, Heklina's family, friends + their wider community. Together with HOME we’ll be in contact with audiences tomorrow https://t.co/jMyWklAeDV — Soho Theatre (@sohotheatre) April 3, 2023

This is a developing story.