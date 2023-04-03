RIP Heklina, legendary San Francisco drag queen

Iconic drag performer Heklina—the stage name of artist Stefan Grygelko—has reportedly died.
Word of her passing first broke on Monday, April 3, via to a post from fellow drag queen and frequent collaborator Peaches Christ.
The pair were in London, preparing for their “Mommie Queerest” show, set to take place on Saturday, April 9 at The Soho Theatre. According to Peaches, the queen went to meet Heklina in preparation for their performanceins when her body was discovered.
The cause of death is not yet known.
In her post, a heartbroken Peaches Christ writes the following: “I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community.”
“I am a mess,” Peaches continues. “Given this crisis, please do not try to contact me as I am utterly heartbroken, stunned, and focusing on what needs to get done next. I shall be in touch.”
Heklina—named after the volcano Hekla in her mother’s native Iceland—was a longtime drag performer who rose to fame in the 1990s and had become a staple of the LGBTQ+ scene in San Francisco.
She was a co-founder of the legendary punk-drag show Mother, which began in 1996 under the name Tr*nnyshack at The Stud bar, and hosted an annual Miss Tr*nnyshack Pageant, said to be the premiere San Francisco drag event.
In 2014, she co-founded the drag and cabaret club The Oasis in Francisco’s SoMa District.
Over the years, Heklina also made a number of film and television appearances, and worked with notable entertainers like comedian Margaret Cho and Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Gos. Though she since moved to Palm Springs, she returned frequently to San Francisco to host shows and perform in the annual, acclaimed Golden Girls drag revue alongside D’Arcy Drollinger, Matthew Martin, and Holotta Tymes.
She remained a vocal proponent of drag and an active member of the community her entire life, and will be remembered as one of San Francisco’s most beloved and influential drag queens.
Heklina’s passing is a major loss for San Francisco, the drag community, and the queer community at large.
Friends, fans, and fellow queens have taken to social media to remember the late, great Heklina:
I’m legitimately SO SORRY for your loss. Heklina was so incredibly kind and warm. Such an incredible supporter of fellow queens, and she made me feel like family anytime I came to Oasis. Sending y’all so much love, and my deepest condolences 💔— Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) April 3, 2023
The SoHo Theatre, which was to host the “Mommie Queerest” show this weekend, has also posted about Heklina’s untimely passing:
This is a developing story.
6 Comments
PubisHairus
I’m legitimately upset at this news. May Heklina rest in peace, eating hot trade arse in the cosmos for all of eternity.
dbmcvey
Sad, she was so funny!
abfab
RIH…In Hilarity!
abfab
And this!
abfab
I hope we don’t lose Dame Edna anytime soon. I just adore her. Hello POSSUMS!
abfab
I love it when Miss Coco Peru chimes in, although in sad circumstances. I feel like she’s in hibernation and I miss her. She got us thru Covid with her daily Simple Things In Life reports. She is a tru GEM!