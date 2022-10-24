Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and gay icon, dies at 67

In a devastating loss for the LGBTQ community and world at large, beloved actor, comedian, and gay icon Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.
TMZ broke the news late Monday morning. Law enforcement sources say that Jordan crashed his vehicle into a building in Hollywood after reportedly suffering from “some sort of medical emergency.”
The performer was best known for his eclectic film and television roles, in everything from the ’90s CBS sitcom Hearts Afire to NBC’s trailblazing gay comedy Will & Grace (and its later revival) to the American Horror Story franchise, in which he frequently occurred.
Though long known for his eclectic work on stage and screen, Jordan also became a social media sensation during the pandemic, battling lockdown boredom with a series of delightful Instagram videos which frequently went viral and helped earn him over 5.8M followers.
Born in 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jordan later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. He has spoken openly about his problems with drugs and alcohol at the time but had been proudly sober since 1997.
Other credits include Del Shores’ cult comedy film Sordid Lives, Oscar-winning The Help, sitcom The Cool Kids, various appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and a main role on the currently airing Fox comedy, Call Me Kat, opposite Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson.
Last year, he released his first album, Company’s Comin’, a series of country-gospel standards featuring duets with the likes of Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, and more.
Through his storied career and outspoken advocacy, Jordan became an undeniable gay icon, a bright light in dark times, and a shining emblem of hope, love, and resilience. He will be sorely missed.
Love. Light. Leslie.
47 Comments
cuteguy
So sad, RIP Leslie Jordan. You were always a positive light in our community and your legacy will live on
radiooutmike
This is such a loss.
So, so many horrible people deserved to go to the great beyond rather than Leslie today. Like, really, how much longer are Mitch McConnell or Donald Trump going to live?
RIP Leslie.
Andy.R
Because only the good ones die and we are destined to endure this purgatory with these aforementioned ones and the rest of their bag of sh*t.
Paris in Santiago
A legend of comedy from our community. RIP LJ.
D P
As I enter this comment there were three comments ahead of my own. I state here that I wish I could give a thumbs’ up to them but don’t see the utility to do so, so I’ll say it in my comment. Also, Queerty says devastating, and devastating it is. Leslie Jordan became such an icon for our community, and his loss leaves a tremendous vacuum behind. Rest in peace, dear Leslie. #SlavaLeslieJordan
RnDC
So sad. Rest in peace Leslie and thanks for many laughs over the years.
Doug
Wow, this is really a shock… it seems like I just saw a recent interview with him online and he looked great…
Doug
Just read that this was a car accident probably caused by a medical emergency… the first reports simply said, “He had complained of not feeling well…”
seven5tx
I loved this guy. He was so………himself in a way so few people are.
How much pleasure he brought to all of us.
abfab
He really was a wonderful individual. RIP LG and thanks for being so effing GAY!
barkomatic
This is a huge loss. He was such a funny, positive and talented person. 67 is a bit young to die.
Just.my.opinion
This is devastating news. Leslie was a breath of fresh air in an otherwise stinky world.
bakeembakeem
A true “giant” of a man who always made me laugh, I applaud you with amazing PRIDE???????
frenchy
What a huge, tragic loss for our community. He was a comedic genius. I will miss you tremendously, Mr. Jordan. You will always be Beverly Leslie to me. May you rest in peace.
LeBlevsez
He appeared in only 12 episodes of ‘Will & Grace’ (out of nearly 250). Less than 5%. Amazing the impact he had in so few appearances.
thisisnotreal
exactly this…i grew up watching will and grace and that show had a big impact on me as a burgeoning young gay man. no disrespect to his other work, but to me he was always Beverly Leslie and i loved it.
linedrive
A ray of sunshine has been extinguished. Breaks my heart. Rest in peace, lovely man.
MikeM
There’s no such thing as a gay penguin!
Bruce Garner
I had the pleasure of meeting Leslie Jordan several years ago at a screening of one of his films. We talked about some of the issues us queer folk have in the south, especially when it comes to dealing with the church, primarily the Southern Baptist variety. He was a talented, sweet and funny man. I believe he will now be entertaining his Maker up close. After all, that is who made him exactly as he is. Rest in peace, rise in glory, and comfort our kin who left us too soon.
thebaddestbabby
well written, couldn’t have said it better myself
charliern9
Such a touching tribute and so accurate. I gasped and then got teary eyed when his death announcement popped up. He was a proud and authentic representative of the gay community and will be missed greatly. I’ll always remember his W&G line… well, well if it isn’t Karen Walker! After that you knew something very funny would follow. RIP sweet one. ?
Den
“thebaddestbabby
well written, couldn’t have said it better myself”
And yet in your original comment, now thankfully deleted, you took the opportunity to wish death on somebody else, showing as always what a true scumbag you are (well demonstrated in so many of your other comments).
peacefulruffneck
What a beautiful example Mr. Leslie Jordan was of what a human being should be. He brought joy and laughter to the world with no pretense.
In other words the exact opposite of the Trump family.
tmball13
We lost the queen of the UK, Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music, Angela Lansbury, the queen of musical theater, and now the undisputed queen of the American sitcom. What an amazing talent we’ve lost. I agree with another post that he will be entertaining his maker. Leslie made me know it was OK to be gay because that’s exactly how it was created. The queen is dead. Rest in peace, your lovely, sweet, person.
Fahd
The good die young. I especially enjoyed his one-man show. RIP.
Saps48
I saw his one-man show on a gay cruise to Alaska almost exactly 18 years ago and I had nearly forgotten about it until I saw your comment and the memories came flooding back. What a true talent, a real man, unique and fearless, the likes of which are few and far between.
charliern9
Like so many of the great ones; Leslie will live on in the hearts of so many. Mine for sure!!! ??
hayesj
A great loss. I met him a few times and he was always sweet and funny and made me laugh til I cried. RIP.
ralphb
I don’t believe in life after death, but if I’m wrong, I sincerely hope he is camping it up with the angels.
Huron132
My heart is broken. One less Angel walking on earth. Prayers to his family and close friends. Tonight’s sky will be brighter.
GrantS
Leslie was one of those rare individuals that EVERYBODY liked. He knew how to make us laugh and to make us all better people. He was an original. I met him once on a cruise and we ran into each other several times, including at boarding, where he insisted on standing in line with everyone else. He was every bit the kind gentleman but also very humble — no attitude whatsoever. I will miss him a bunch.
greekboy
A true “candle in the wind”
sfhairy
RIP you beautiful man. Thank you for what you contributed to the gay community.
KyleMichelSullivan
This one cuts deep. So sorry to hear it…
lykeitiz
I had the pleasure of meeting him once at a meet & greet after one of his shows, but the catch is, I never saw the show! He had a performance at a nearby theater, and after the show he stopped by a local gay bar, did a short act, then held a meet & greet there. I can’t imagine he was any lovelier to his paying audience at the meet & greet at the theater than he was to us freebies at the bar. Such a gentleman & a sweetheart. What a terrible loss. R.I.P. hero!
Capawok
OMG
ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED.
WHAT’S MORE TO SAY…
I LOVED THAT MAN AND SINCERELY HOPED TO MEET HIM ONE DAY.
RIP.
UGH.
IanHunter
Can’t believe he is gone. He was such a positive note in such a crappy world. I will miss him deeply.
Joshua333
God I thought he was 80. RIP
LumpyPillows
I am very glad he achieved such fame and love before his too soon departure.
TimidTim
And someone just brought to my attention that he played my idol Rodney Bingenheimer or a least someone clearly based on him on American Horror Story, right? I loved the sweet little man even more knowing that. Bless his beautiful heart. Such an adorable, unique, sweet soul. He’ll be deeply missed. Such a shame.
gcjrandall
The gay community has so few genuine icons. We just lost one of the brightest and best. Rest in love, power and peace, you lovely soul.
bachy
Love. Light. Leslie.