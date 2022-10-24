Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and gay icon, dies at 67

In a devastating loss for the LGBTQ community and world at large, beloved actor, comedian, and gay icon Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.

TMZ broke the news late Monday morning. Law enforcement sources say that Jordan crashed his vehicle into a building in Hollywood after reportedly suffering from “some sort of medical emergency.”

The performer was best known for his eclectic film and television roles, in everything from the ’90s CBS sitcom Hearts Afire to NBC’s trailblazing gay comedy Will & Grace (and its later revival) to the American Horror Story franchise, in which he frequently occurred.

Though long known for his eclectic work on stage and screen, Jordan also became a social media sensation during the pandemic, battling lockdown boredom with a series of delightful Instagram videos which frequently went viral and helped earn him over 5.8M followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

Born in 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jordan later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. He has spoken openly about his problems with drugs and alcohol at the time but had been proudly sober since 1997.

Other credits include Del Shores’ cult comedy film Sordid Lives, Oscar-winning The Help, sitcom The Cool Kids, various appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and a main role on the currently airing Fox comedy, Call Me Kat, opposite Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson.

Last year, he released his first album, Company’s Comin’, a series of country-gospel standards featuring duets with the likes of Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, and more.

Through his storied career and outspoken advocacy, Jordan became an undeniable gay icon, a bright light in dark times, and a shining emblem of hope, love, and resilience. He will be sorely missed.

Love. Light. Leslie.

