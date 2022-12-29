RIP: All the LGBTQ+ TV shows that ended or were canceled in 2022

The TV gods giveth and the TV gods taketh away.

First of all, the good news: It’s been an absolute history-making year in terms of LGBTQ+ representation on television. Back in February, GLAAD reported that the medium had a record high number of queer characters in series regular roles, and that number has certainly only grown since. It’s almost hard to keep up!

But therein lies the bad news, too: Despite a plethora of networks and streamers, all of these shows can’t just continue on in perpetuity. So, naturally, that means a good many of them get the chop sooner or later. And, is it just us, or did way too many of our favorites end this year?

Whether they’d been planning on their final seasons for some time now, or were abruptly canceled, we said goodbye to many great LGBTQ+ series in 2022. As the year comes to a close, let’s take a moment to remember all the shows we lost.

Read on for a trip down memory lane, and to learn where you can still stream (most of) these excellent shows.

Better Things

Comedian Pamela Adlon’s underrated family dramedy had a solid five-season run, but we’re still sad to see it go, especially because of its frank queer coming-of-age story that resisted labels. 5 seasons; streaming on Hulu.

Derry Girls

Nicola Coughlin’s lesbian character Clare was just one of many bright spots in this laugh-out-loud look at teen life in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, which came to an end after its long-awaited third season. 3 seasons; streaming on Netflix.

First Kill

Like a gay Romeo & Juliet with fangs, this teen fantasy series followed the blossoming romance between a young vampire (Sarah Catherine Hook) and a “hunter” (Imani Lewis), whose families are mortal enemies. 1 season; streaming on Netflix.

Related: Netflix pissed off the queers again—and its Twitter page has turned into a sh*tshow

Gentleman Jack

HBO’s handsome period drama told the story of Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), a businesswoman in the early 1800s who has come to be known as “the first modern lesbian.” 2 seasons; streaming on HBO Max.

Grace & Frankie

One of Netflix’s longest running original series came to an end this year. The show was the perfect comedic showcase for legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and their timeless friendship. 7 seasons; streaming on Netflix.

Related: 5 reasons we’re head over heels in love with Lily Tomlin

His Dark Materials

An adaptation of Phillip Pullman’s acclaimed fantasy novels, His Dark Materials has made plenty of space for queer characters, and just wrapped up its final season in late December. 3 seasons; streaming on HBO Max.

Killing Eve

Not everyone was happy with its conclusion, but, for four seasons, this BBC America series was a sapphic thrill ride elevated by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer’s crackling chemistry. 4 seasons; streaming on Hulu and via the AMC+ subscription service.

Legendary

The groundbreaking ballroom competition show was only getting better and better with each passing season, so it’s pretty heartbreaking that it was canned by HBO Max—hopefully it finds a second life elsewhere. Controversially, all 3 seasons were recently pulled from the HBO Max streaming library.

Related: The House of Juicy Couture slayed the ‘Legendary’ stage: here’s a recap of their best performances

Los Espookys

This Spanish-language horror-comedy had a voice all its own, with an irresistible and idiosyncratic chosen family at its core and more laughs-per-minute than any other show on TV. 2 seasons; streaming on HBO Max.

Related: Julio Torres & Ana Fabrega on how ‘Los Espookys’ matured in season two

Love, Victor

A spin-off of the landmark gay teen rom-com Love, Simon, this series stood out on its own merits with a lovable cast and even deeper explorations of coming out and coming of age. 3 seasons; streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Paper Girls

Based off a popular comic book series, this time-traveling adventure series felt like it was just get started when Amazon made the unceremonious decision to nix its future plans. 1 season; streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Q-Force

This riotous animated spy spoof premiered on Netflix last year, but it wasn’t until this past Pride Month that we learned the team wouldn’t be coming back for a second mission. 1 season; streaming on Netflix.

Related: Gabe Liedman on bringing animated full-frontal to ‘Q-Force’

Queer As Folk

In the early 2000s, Queer As Folk (both British and American versions) was a formative viewing experience for many gays, and this ambitious update sought to tell a similar story through a modern, more LGBTQ+ inclusive lens. 1 season; streaming on Peacock.

Related: ‘Queer As Folk’ stars react to show being canceled after one season

Saved By The Bell

Another TV reboot, this Saved By The Bell surprised with its super-meta hook and a sharp sense of humor. Gone after just 2 seasons, at least it gave us an all-time great trans TV character in Josie Totah’s queen bee, Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio. 2 seasons; streaming on Peacock.

The Baby-Sitters Club

An adaptation of the beloved YA book series, The Baby-Sitters Club boasted a charming young ensemble and delighted with its queer and trans-inclusive storytelling. 2 seasons; streaming on Netflix.

The Bastard Son And The Devil Himself

A bloody good (and bloody) fantasy series about a young witch who discovers his father is the world’s most dangerous sorcerer, and finds himself romantically torn between his two friends. 1 season; streaming on Netflix.

Related: Netflix’s gory, gay new fantasy series is the perfect Halloween weekend binge watch

The First Lady

Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, and Gillian Anderson headlined this prestige series which was met with mixed reviews. Arguably its best element was its exploration of Eleanor Roosevelt’s queer relationship. 1 season; streaming via Showtime subscription services.

The Wilds

Not to be confused with Yellowjackets, this thrilling survival drama was about a group of teenagers stranded on a deserted island and slowly realizing they may be part of some dark social experiment. 2 seasons; streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Tuca & Bertie

This surreal adult animated comedy was one of the most thoughtful examinations of millennial adulthood and female friendship out there, and it just so happened to be about a couple of birds. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix, Seasons 2 & 3 are streaming on HBO Max.

Warrior Nun

A bisexual romance was the beating heart of this epic action fantasy about a—you guessed it—warrior nun brought back from the dead and gifted with supernatural powers to fend of soul-hungry demons. 2 seasons; streaming on Netflix.

Work In Progress

Early in 2022, we were devastated to learn about the cancellation of this winning indie comedy about the life and loves of a Chicagoan named Abby, who self-identifies as a “fat, queer dyke.” 2 seasons; streaming via Showtime subscription services.

And, finally, we said goodbye to The CW as we know it

In one of the most baffling entertainment industry stories of the year, The CW underwent a major overhaul in order to appeal to an older skewing audience. That meant much of its current programming became a casualty, which—by the way—was mostly series with prominent LGBTQ+ characters and storylines. So pour one out for *deep breath* Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, In The Dark, Legacies, Legends Of Tomorrow, Naomi, Roswell New Mexico, Stargirl, Tom Swift, and 4400.

Technically, Riverdale, The Flash, and Nancy Drew survived the year, but they all be airing their final seasons in 2023. Most of the shows mentioned are either streaming via Netflix or HBO Max.

Related: Let’s hear it for ‘Tom Swift’s’ sexy star Tian Richards, TV’s first gay Black lead