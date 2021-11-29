Rita Moreno still can’t quit talking about sex with Marlon Brando and ooh girl

Oscar-winning screen legend Rita Moreno didn’t hold back when discussing her love affair with her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend Marlon Brando in a new interview. The 89-year-old actress calls The Godfather star her best lover “ever.”

Moreno made the comments in a new interview with The Guardian promoting her documentary biopic Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It and the upcoming remake of West Side Story.

She began dating Brando in 1953, at the age of 21. Their steamy romance continued for years, even after he had numerous other affairs with other women (and possibly a few men.)

Still, Moreno couldn’t help but be taken in by Brando.

Related: “He slayed me good”: Marlon Brando’s former flame spills all the tea on his mad lovemaking abilities

“He had a gorgeous intelligence,” she recalled. “He was the funniest person I’ve ever met in my life. He was not only famous, he was the king of sexy actors. [The sexual] part of it was incredible. That’s all I’ll say. No other details.”

Despite the great bedroom chemistry, Moreno calls the relationship highly dysfunctional. She characterizes Brando as a narcissist–one who made her have an abortion when she became pregnant.

Moreno also reveals that she tried to get over Brando by dating Elvis Presley to no avail: despite his cruelty, she couldn’t say no to Brando. Evidently, he was that good in bed.

The relationship drama culminated in Moreno eventually having a breakdown. She attempted suicide at his home, only to be saved by Brando’s assistant.

“It wasn’t done for drama, that’s for sure,” says of her suicide attempt. “What I really wanted to do was kill the bad Rita who was always getting me in trouble, but it turned out if you’re going to kill the bad Rita, you’re also going to kill the good one.”

The episode finally allowed Moreno to break away from Brando. She recovered, ended their relationship, and went on to a prolific career that would net her an Oscar, Tony Award, Emmy, and Grammy.

Related: Sundance 2021: Mariem Perez Riera & Brent Miller on the gay, Latina fury that is Rita Moreno

Years later, she would also star opposite Marlon Brando in The Night of the Following Day to great acclaim. In Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, Moreno says that the trauma of their relationship drove her to a raw, authentic performance.

This isn’t the first time she’s discussed Brando’s mad love-making abilities. In 2018, she told Wendy Williams, “He slayed me good. He was the king of everything. Eeeeeeverything.”

She continued, “He was the king of movies … he was really one of the most sexual men on Earth. It was one of those very tempestuous love affairs. It lasted eight years, on and off, on and off, on and off.”

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It streams in the US on Netflix. West Side Story opens December 10 in cinemas.