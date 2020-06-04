‘Riverdale’ star comes out as bi

Amid her campaigning for social justice, actress Lili Reinhart just came out of the closet.

The actress, known for her role as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, made the declaration via Instagram story. Reinhart made the post to help advertise an LGBTQ for #BlackLivesMatter protest in West Hollywood.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” Reinhart wrote. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Reinhart also later shared video of herself attending the rally, calling out the names of men and women who have died as a result of police brutality.

In addition to her work on Riverdale the 23-year-old actress is also known for her work in recent films Hustlers, Charlie’s Angels and the forthcoming Chemical Hearts. Reports have also linked her romantically to her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, though Page Six reports that the pair split just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.