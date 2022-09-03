INSTASTUDS

Rob Gronkowski’s coverup, Sam Smith’s dye job, & Antoni Porowski’s thick thighs

By

This week Ross Lynch reacted to his thirst tweets, Billy Eichner pissed off Gay Twitter, and Lea Michele did not deny that she cannot read. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ryan Cleary brushed his teeth.

 

Kyle Kothari took a dip in the ocean.

 

Sam Smith dyed their hair.

 

Rob Gronkowski covered up.

 

Sterling Walker blessed the beach.

 

Johnny Middlebrooks glistened.

 

Prabal Gurung licked his lips.

Polo Morin put out the fire.

 

Laz Alonso took a break.

Morris Chestnut wrapped himself up.

Anthony Bowens went to the beach.

 

Agustin Anton had a seat.

 

Antoni Porowski showed some thigh.

 

DJ Felipe Ferreira prepared for his set.

Ryan O’Connell read his book.

 

Matthew Mitcham got some sun.

Jack Falahee licked it clean.

 

Telly Leung gathered fruit.

 

LeBron James made a face.

 

And Lil Was X held his head.