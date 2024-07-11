Robert Gant and Gale Harold (Photos: Shutterstock)

Former Queer As Folk actor Robert Gant has posted a birthday message to fellow cast member Gale Harold. The latter played one of the lead characters, Brian Kinney.

Harold was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 10, 1969. That means he turned 55 yesterday. He shot to fame when the US version of Queer As Folk—a remake of a British TV show—premiered on Showtime in December 2000. It ran until 2005.

Gant joined in the second season to play Professor Ben Bruckner.

After Queer As Folk, Harold had recurring roles in Desperate Housewives, Hellcats, and The Secret Circle, alongside a host of guest appearances and theatre work.

Harold does not have any social media and has kept a public low-profile in recent years. Gant acknowledged this in his tribute on Instagram.

“Well, it’s Gale Harold’s birthday today! And, alas, he’s not on social media,” Gant said. “Though it did make me think back to some of our Ben and Brian moments on QAF. I always enjoyed them. Both characters were these gay alpha male-ish types, who saw life through very different lenses. Yet, despite their differing approaches and their occasional, inevitable clashes, I always felt that the two men had a real respect for each other. As I always have for Gale.

“Though he might not see them online, you can certainly send some positive birthday vibes his way today!”

Gant includes a selection of photos of the two men on Queer As Folk.

Since Queer As Folk, Gant has appeared in a large number of TV shows. This includes Supergirl, The Young and Restless, 13 Reasons Why, and—most recently—Good Trouble.

Gant came out as gay shortly after he was cast in Queer As Folk, at a time when far fewer actors were out. Last year, he posted an old photo of himself as a young actor and recalled the challenges of staying in the closet.

“As I look at this photo, I remember the young actor I was and the occasional comments some would make at the time that I could play Superman. I remember how quickly I would discount the idea in my head and laugh it off outwardly, because, as a then-closeted gay actor, I couldn’t process the prospect of playing a superhero as a possibility.

“It’s one of the reasons playing Supergirl‘s father Zor-el years later was such a sweet full circle moment. While I couldn’t fathom as a young gay actor being considered to play those kinds of roles, getting to inhabit that world later in life was a very cool thing. And a heck of a lot of fun. Grateful that, today, LGBTQ actors have a better chance than ever before to play a superhero.”

Queer As Folk was rebooted by Peacock last year with a new cast of characters. However, it only lasted one season.

Here’s a reminder of some of Brian’s most memorable scenes.

